Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Microsoft wins 55L in damages in trademark infringement case

ByLeena Dhankhar
Jan 29, 2025 06:26 PM IST

Payments were funnelled through entities associated with Retnec Solutions, revealing a well-orchestrated international scam, police said.

In an ex-parte suit, Microsoft Corporation has been awarded 55 lakh in damages by the Exclusive Commercial Court in Gurugram for trademark infringement and fraudulent activities conducted by Retnec Solutions Pvt Ltd.

The defendants allegedly used deceptive pop-up messages and cold calls to claim that customers’ computers were infected with malware and required immediate technical support. (Reuters)
The defendants allegedly used deceptive pop-up messages and cold calls to claim that customers’ computers were infected with malware and required immediate technical support. (Reuters)

The court, presided over by Additional District Judge Mahavir Singh, also imposed litigation costs of 20.6 lakh on the defendants and issued a permanent injunction restraining them from misusing Microsoft’s trademarks, including “HOTMAIL,” “OUTLOOK,” and “OFFICE 365.”

The 42-page judgment detailed the fraudulent operations of Retnec Solutions, a Gurugram-based entity that posed as a Microsoft-certified technical support provider. The company and its directors, Zayed Sahaye and Akshay Anand, were found guilty of exploiting Microsoft’s trademarks to deceive customers in at least 15 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia.

The defendants allegedly used deceptive pop-up messages and cold calls to claim that customers’ computers were infected with malware and required immediate technical support.

Payments were funnelled through entities associated with Retnec Solutions, revealing a well-orchestrated international scam.

Police said this is the first such case in Gurugram where a penalty has been imposed on the suspects running fake call centres.

Delivering the verdict, judge Mahavir Singh directed Retnec Solutions to pay 50 lakh in damages, jointly and severally, and imposed an additional 5 lakh penalty on the company directors. The court also ordered the confiscation and destruction of all materials bearing Microsoft’s trademarks, such as promotional brochures, scripts, and invoices.

The judgment stated, “The defendants acted in connivance with other entities to exploit Microsoft’s brand for wrongful monetary gains, targeting vulnerable customers globally.”

Evidence presented in court included complaints from over 700,000 victims submitted via Microsoft’s online reporting portal.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On