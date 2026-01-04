Min dips to 3.8°C, fog blankets Gurugram amid winter chill

Gurugram logged its coldest day of the season on Saturday, with the minimum temperature dropping to 3.8°C, nearly 2.7°C lower than the previous day, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature was recorded at 15.6°C. A local resorts to a makeshift fire on Saturday morning, as Gurugram witnesses one of the coldest days of this season. (PTI)

Very dense fog was observed on Saturday morning, with visibility dropping to around 800 metres at about 8 am, officials said.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for the city for the next two days, warning of very dense fog at isolated locations across Haryana, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Mewat, Palwal, Nuh, Jhajjar, Rewari and Sirsa. Officials said minimum temperatures are expected to dip further in the coming week, while maximum temperatures are likely to hover between 16°C and 18°C and minimums between 2°C and 4°C.

“The weather is expected to remain largely unchanged, with minimum temperatures likely to dip in the coming days. Strong winds and dense fog are also forecasted, so commuters are advised to maintain safe distances, use fog lights, and avoid travelling during early morning or late-night hours on highways,” said Surinder Paul, director of IMD Chandigarh.

Experts linked the recent improvement in air quality to changing weather conditions. “Shifts in weather have strengthened wind flow across northern India, leading to faster dilution of pollutants,” an IMD official said.

Despite this, the district recorded an air quality index of 244 on Saturday at 4pm, placing it in the “poor” category, while Manesar registered 122, which falls under “moderate”, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). In contrast, Gurugram logged a “moderate” 187 on Friday, while it was a “very poor” 312 on Thursday. Meanwhile, Manesar witnessed a “moderate” AQI of 108 on Friday, while it was 193 on Thursday.

Of the four continuous air quality monitoring stations operational on Saturday, AQI readings at Teri Gram and Gwal Pahari at 7pm were 277 and 242, respectively, both in the “poor” category. Sector 51 recorded an AQI of 200, categorised as “moderate”, while Vikas Sadan recorded 322 (“severe”).

Air quality improved to the “moderate” category on Friday for the first time in two months, following which the Commission for Air Quality Management lifted stage 3 restrictions under the graded response action plan across the NCR. Measures under Stages I and II remain in force, allowing non-essential construction and demolition activities to resume except at sites under closure orders.