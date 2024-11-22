Minister urges South Korean entrepreneurs to invest in Haryana

Haryana’s minister for industries, commerce, and foreign cooperation, Rao Narbir Singh, on Thursday invited South Korean entrepreneurs to invest in the state, citing its strategic location, robust infrastructure, and business-friendly policies, officials said. Speaking at the Haryana-Korea Business Connect hosted by The Korea Herald on Thursday night, Singh claimed that Haryana has the potential to become a global investment hub and assured comprehensive support from the state government. Rao Narbir Singh. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Over 70 South Korean delegates attended the event, to discuss potential trade ties between Haryana and South Korea, officials said. Representing chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who was unable to attend due to an urgent engagement, Singh said, “Haryana’s strategic location, bordering Delhi on three sides, offers unparalleled opportunities for businesses. Projects like the Global City in Gurugram and Integrated Multi-Modal Townships (IMTs) in Sohna and Manesar are lucrative options for investors.” Officials said that sectors such as manufacturing, technology, automotive, and infrastructure are being targeted for South Korean investments.

Anshaj Singh, director general of the Department of Foreign Cooperation, further reinforced Haryana’s appeal, citing its rich resources, skilled workforce, and world-class infrastructure. He said collaborations like these could propel Haryana into becoming a global economic player.

The cabinet minister further highlighted Haryana’s exceptional connectivity, referencing major expressways linking Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Alwar, and noted its proximity to the historic Aravalli mountain range.

Singh also assured South Korean entrepreneurs of a seamless investment process, facilitated by the state’s single-window system for approvals. “Haryana is uniquely positioned to benefit both India and South Korea, making it the perfect destination for entrepreneurial ventures,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jang Won Joo, chairman of the Korea Housing Builders Association, said: “Haryana feels like home. Its growth is intertwined with India’s progress, and South Korea’s partnership will be a catalyst for mutual development.”