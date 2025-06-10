Minor killed, 2 injured as truck mows them down in Gurugram Sector 93

A 17-year-old boy was killed and two men were critically injured when they were hit by a truck while trying to avoid an oncoming car on a single-lane road in a village in Gurugram Sector 93 on Sunday afternoon, police said on Monday. The truck sped away but police tracked it down and arrested the driver. The truck sped away but police tracked it down and arrested the driver. (Representational image)

The deceased was identified as Piyush Kumar, a resident of Kadipur in Sector 10 and a Class 11 student in a private school. The injured were identified as his brother Shashank Kumar, 19, a college student, and their cousin, Bhumi (single name), 20.

“The incident took place around 11.58am but police were alerted by 3.30pm. Bhumi was driving the scooter and the other two were riding pillion. The three had just left a barber shop after getting a haircut and were going to their grandparents’ house in Hayatpur. When they entered a single-lane road, which was not a one-way road, they saw a car speeding towards them from the opposite direction. While trying to avoid the car, they moved too close to a truck moving along with them and the scooter hit the rear wheels. Bhumi lost balance, and all three fell and were run over by the truck. The truck ran over Piyush’s body, and the limbs of the other two. None was wearing helmets,” said Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram police public relations officer.

Locals and passersby arrived on the scene and rushed the three to a private hospital in Sector 90 and also alerted their family. Doctors referred Piyush to a higher centre in Sector 38 due to his critical condition. When his family took him there, doctors pronounced him dead.

“We are investigating if Bhumi had a driving licence. The truck was returning to Sector 83 after unloading soil at a construction site in Sector 95. We tracked down and arrested the driver the same evening. He was identified as Krishna Murari, 38, from Alwar, Rajasthan. We have also seized the truck,” the officer added.

Based on a complaint from the deceased’s father, Satish Kumar, 45, a first information report was registered against the driver at Sector 10 police station on Sunday night under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Woman crushed to death in Farrukhnagar

A 42-year-old woman was killed and her husband was injured when a speeding tanker hit their motorcycle on Farrukhnagar-Sultanpur Road at 1.30pm on Monday. The victims, Manju Devi and her husband Suresh Kumar, 46, were travelling to Kherki Majra in Dhankot when the accident took place.

The tanker driver abandoned the vehicle on the spot and fled on foot. Police are trying to track him down and have sent the woman’s body for an autopsy. The husband sustained only minor injuries, said police.