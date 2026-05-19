MoHUA team reviews pollution control, cleanliness measures in Gurugram

A team from the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) on Monday visited Gurugram to review ongoing pollution mitigation initiatives and urban cleanliness measures being undertaken by local authorities. Ministry team stressed stronger field-level implementation and monitoring of dust-control and sanitation measures. (HT)

The visit is part of the Centre’s broader effort to intensify monitoring and coordination among urban local bodies and civic agencies to tackle rising air pollution levels in the National Capital Region (NCR).

During the visit, the ministry team held a meeting at the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) office with additional municipal commissioner Ravindra Yadav and other civic officials. The team stressed the need for accelerating pollution-control activities across Delhi-NCR and said field-level implementation and monitoring needed to be strengthened further.

Officials said Gurugram was among the first cities being reviewed as part of the ministry’s assessment exercise involving various urban local bodies and associated agencies in NCR.

During the meeting, the central team sought detailed information regarding road repair and strengthening works, construction and demolition (C&D) waste management and operation of road sweeping machines in the city.

MCG officials informed the team that road improvement and repair works across the corporation area were being carried out to reduce dust pollution generated from damaged stretches and exposed surfaces.

Yadav said that 19 mechanised road sweeping machines are currently operating during nighttime hours to ensure cleaning of major roads and reduction of dust accumulation. “An additional 52 road sweeping machines would soon be deployed under a new operational arrangement, significantly strengthening the city’s road-cleaning infrastructure,” he said.

Construction and demolition waste management also remained a focus area during the review.

Yadav informed the ministry team that a dedicated C and D waste processing plant is operational at Basai village for scientific disposal and recycling of construction debris generated across the city. In addition, multiple C and D waste collection points have been established at different locations in Gurugram to discourage illegal dumping.

Following the review meeting, the team conducted field inspections at several sites across the city.

The officials inspected ongoing road improvement works and visited the C and D waste collection point at Begumpur Khatola and in Basai.

According to officials, regular review meetings and on-ground inspections by central authorities are likely to help accelerate implementation of pollution-control projects and ensure better compliance with environmental norms in rapidly urbanising cities such as Gurugram.