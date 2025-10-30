More than 1300 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup seized in Nuh, one held

A 32-year-old man was arrested with a consignment of more than 1,300 bottles of prohibited category of cough syrup from his residence in Punhana’s Luhinga Kala, Nuh on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

Police identified the suspect as Sahun Khan, who was involved in the illegal activity for the last several months.

Investigators said that all the cough syrups were codeine-based whose illegal possession or sale is strictly prohibited under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as they are abused for recreational purposes.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of the Nuh police, said that the crime branch had received a tip-off about a large-scale supply of codeine-based cough syrup in the various parts of Nuh following which they had started gathering information about the racket.

“Afterwards, they reached Lunhinga Kala and raided Khan’s residence to recover six sacks filled with the syrup bottles and caught him,” he said.

Kumar said that the crime branch team also roped in the senior officials for verification as per the provisions of the NDPS Act and drug inspector who later submitted a report that these syrups were codeine-based which is misused by people.

“We are questioning the suspect to ascertain from where he was procuring the medicines and to whom all he was supplying,” he said.

Kumar said that based on the information, they will further crackdown on the suppliers and those involved in purchasing the syrups at a higher rate.

“He had no valid documents to show the purchase or for storing them. We have found some phone numbers from Khan’s mobile phone which are of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and we suspect these numbers are of the suppliers,” he said.

On the complaint of a crime branch official, an FIR against Khan was registered under NDPS Act at Sadar Punhana police station on Tuesday night.