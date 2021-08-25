Murder spree: Suspect’s wife arrested for planning crime

The police on Wednesday arrested the wife of a retired army subedar for planning and executing the murders of their daughter-in-law and tenants at their residence in Sector 105. The retired subedar surrendered to the police on Tuesday morning claiming to be solely responsible for the murders, but the police said that his wife was ‘equally involved’.

The suspect, Rao Rai Singh Yadav (59), was in police detention after he surrendered and was formally arrested on Wednesday along with his wife, Bimlesh Yadav (55), after the two were questioned by the investigators. The couple was produced before the court on Wednesday, following which the man was sent on two-day police remand and the woman was given 14-day judicial custody.

Deepak Saharan, the deputy commissioner of police who is investigating the case, said, “Bimlesh has said that she was with Yadav throughout when he attacked the victims. She did not use the weapon but stood by his side and instigated him.”

According to the police, they killed their daughter-in-law suspecting her of having an extramarital affair with the tenant, Krishan Tiwari (45). Tiwari’s wife Anamika Tiwari, 35, and the couple’s nine-year-old daughter were also murdered on Tuesday.

Their three-year-old daughter underwent treatment at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, and is out of danger. She was shifted to the general ward on Wednesday evening, the police said.

After discussing the situation with his wife and son, Yadav surrendered at the Rajendra Park police station on Tuesday morning and took the blame to allegedly to shield his wife, the police said.

The police said Yadav’s nine-year-old granddaughter is a prime witness in the case. They said the child is in shock after seeing her mother’s body lying in a pool of blood. The child got up around 2.15am upon hearing cries and tried to open the door but it was locked from the outside. Bimlesh entered the room and told her to sleep as some neighbours were unwell, the police said.

Ashok Yadav, the brother of the daughter-in-law Sunita Yadav (40), said, “The girl told us that her grandparents killed her mother and they were bad people.”

The girl was sent to a friend’s house in the neighbourhood on Tuesday, and handed over to her relatives on Wednesday evening, the police said.

Saharan said the couple knocked on their daughter-in-law’s bedroom door around 2.10am, telling her that her daughter was suffering from eye pain and wanted to sleep alongside her mother. “As soon as she opened the door, Yadav attacked her more than 17 times with a sharp gardening tool, as suggested by the autopsy report, and she collapsed,” he said.

“More arrests are likely in the case. We are investigating if the son also had any involvement in the case. The last call made by Yadav was to his son, Anand, who said he was in Rajasthan at the time of the incident,” said Saharan.

Saharan said Anand was indeed in Rajasthan as corroborated by CCTV footage collected from a hotel he was staying in, and roadside eateries where he stopped on his way.

Sujan Singh, Yadav’s counsel, said they (him and Anand) will meet Yadav in police custody on Thursday. Anand is a lawyer. “The court has permitted us to meet him for an hour to discuss the case and court proceedings,” Singh said.