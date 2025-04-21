Musical soiree draws crowds in Gurugram

Kalagram, a not-for-profit fine arts society formed under the District Administration and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, hosted a classical music evening at its open-air amphitheatre near Kingdom of Dreams in Sector 29 on Sunday. The event drew a large audience of art, literature, and culture enthusiasts and was part of Kalagram’s broader initiative to promote the performing arts and preserve the intangible cultural heritage of the district, they added. The event drew a large audience of art, literature, and culture enthusiasts and was part of Kalagram’s broader initiative to promote the performing arts and preserve the intangible cultural heritage of the district, organisers said. (HT Photo)

“It’s not often we get to experience something like this in Gurugram,” said an attendee. “Events like these bring our community together and remind us of the city’s potential to grow as a cultural hub,” they added.

According to attendees, the highlight was a spellbinding performance by renowned classical vocalist Sudhanshu Bahuguna, who trained under Pandit Vinay Chandra Maudgalya and Pandit L.K. Pandit. His choir group also delivered collective presentations.

Shikha Gupta, director of Kalagram, opened the evening by reflecting on the organisation’s five-year journey. She noted that 50 volunteers are now part of the effort to promote the arts. “The district administration is working to establish Gurugram as a city of art lovers,” Gupta said, encouraging more people to join the movement.

The event, funded by Kalagram, was attended by prominent artists and dignitaries, including Jyotsna Rai, Preeti Mishra, Rewa and Manuj, and Seema Seth, further elevating the evening’s cultural significance.