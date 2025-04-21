Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Musical soiree draws crowds in Gurugram

ByLeena Dhankhar
Apr 21, 2025 07:10 AM IST

Kalagram hosted a classical music evening in Gurugram, featuring vocalist Sudhanshu Bahuguna, promoting arts and community engagement in the district.

Kalagram, a not-for-profit fine arts society formed under the District Administration and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, hosted a classical music evening at its open-air amphitheatre near Kingdom of Dreams in Sector 29 on Sunday. The event drew a large audience of art, literature, and culture enthusiasts and was part of Kalagram’s broader initiative to promote the performing arts and preserve the intangible cultural heritage of the district, they added.

The event drew a large audience of art, literature, and culture enthusiasts and was part of Kalagram’s broader initiative to promote the performing arts and preserve the intangible cultural heritage of the district, organisers said. (HT Photo)
The event drew a large audience of art, literature, and culture enthusiasts and was part of Kalagram’s broader initiative to promote the performing arts and preserve the intangible cultural heritage of the district, organisers said. (HT Photo)

“It’s not often we get to experience something like this in Gurugram,” said an attendee. “Events like these bring our community together and remind us of the city’s potential to grow as a cultural hub,” they added.

According to attendees, the highlight was a spellbinding performance by renowned classical vocalist Sudhanshu Bahuguna, who trained under Pandit Vinay Chandra Maudgalya and Pandit L.K. Pandit. His choir group also delivered collective presentations.

Shikha Gupta, director of Kalagram, opened the evening by reflecting on the organisation’s five-year journey. She noted that 50 volunteers are now part of the effort to promote the arts. “The district administration is working to establish Gurugram as a city of art lovers,” Gupta said, encouraging more people to join the movement.

The event, funded by Kalagram, was attended by prominent artists and dignitaries, including Jyotsna Rai, Preeti Mishra, Rewa and Manuj, and Seema Seth, further elevating the evening’s cultural significance.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / Musical soiree draws crowds in Gurugram
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On