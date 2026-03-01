NCR realtor held for ‘cheating lawyers’ in ₹6cr investment bid

An NCR-based real estate firm owner was arrested by the economic offence wing of Gurugram police on Friday for allegedly cheating several lawyers of ₹6 crore after luring them with promises of doubling their investment in a local property project, police said on Saturday. Lawyers from Gurugram and Rohtak protested at the firm’s Sohna Road club before an FIR was lodged at Shivaji Nagar police station. (File photo)

Police identified the suspect as Punit Beriwala, 62, from Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, presently living in Sector 42, Gurugram. Police said he is the chief executive officer of Vipul Limited, a real estate firm with its office in DLF Phase-IV.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Beriwala had taken ₹6 crore from several lawyers of Gurugram and Rohtak in 2024.

“He had promised the investors that he would invest their money in his firm’s real estate project in Gurugram and it would double soon. The lawyers kept following him for several months to get the status of their investment but failed after which they staged a protest at his company’s club on Sohna Road on August 25 last year,” said Turan, adding that Beriwala had utilised their money in other projects of his firm instead.

Turan said that after the lawyers realised the fraud, they jointly submitted a complaint and an FIR for cheating and criminal conspiracy was registered against Beriwala and two other officials of his firm at Shivaji Nagar police station on October 1 last year.

“He was produced before a court on Saturday and taken on two-day police remand for interrogation,” said Turan.

Despite multiple attempts, Vipul Ltd. did not respond to HT’s request for a comment on the matter.