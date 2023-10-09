Need a bus ticket in Gurugram? Buy on your mobile phone app

People in Gurugram can now book and purchase bus tickets from the comfort of their mobile phones using the Gurugaman app, officials aware of the matter said on Monday. Gurugram sees up to 90,000 passengers per day on average. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

On October 4, the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited launched an off-board ticketing system on the app, allowing users for the first time to book a bus ticket for a desired route at any time and from any place without even boarding the bus.

To book a bus ticket remotely, one must enter the origin and destination locations into the app, which will display all buses on that route for the entire day, and then pay with UPI or Paytm.

After purchasing a ticket, the rider can board any bus on that route and enter the bus’s registration number into the app. “The ticket will be automatically validated or redeemed once the rider enters the registration number of the bus he or she has boarded. A rider can also use the QR code on the bus conductor’s electronic ticketing machine to redeem or validate a ticket. The ticket will become invalid once the journey is completed,” said a senior GMCBL official, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The official said that both modes are user-friendly.

According to officials, if a ticket booked remotely is not used till midnight on the day it is booked, it will become null and void because it is non-refundable.

Kunal Saini, a resident of Farrukh Nagar, said the remote ticketing system is simple to use and convenient for someone who commutes almost daily.

“I commute from Huda City Centre using the GMCBL bus service. It has been working flawlessly up to this point. However, I have had trouble getting tickets from ETMs due to network issues,” he said.

“The remote ticketing system is so convenient,” said Yash Kumar, a banker living in Sector 28. “Previously, bus riders like me had to navigate the crowded bus to reach the conductor to purchase a ticket. The new system saves time and effort,” he added.

GMCBL officials said the remote ticketing system was developed by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited (DIMTS), which manages the routes and infrastructure of GMCBL in Gurugram and Faridabad.

It was rolled out after a month of successful testing, according to Jitender Garg, GMCBL’s joint chief executive officer. “We will continue to improve service by increasing digitisation so that the passenger can have more facility, and that pressure on the bus crew, especially the conductor, decreases, which the remote ticketing system is doing at present,” Garg said.

GMCBL’s ticketing system has been digitised with the help of Paytm’s electronic ticketing machine, which lets riders pay through UPI, and it replaced the manual ticketing system of issuing punched paper tickets to passengers.

Garg said the next target is integrating the National Common Mobility Card with the GMCBL ticketing system to make the city’s public transport smoother and well-connected with the public transport system at other places in the country. “It may take some time, but we will execute the plan for sure,” he said.

The National Common Mobility Card will allow users to travel across various modes of public transport, such as buses, metros, trains, and even parking facilities, and to pay toll duties, retail shopping, and withdraw money.

GMCBL currently operates 25 routes in Gurugram, with 158 buses departing from the Sector 10A depot, and 12 routes in Faridabad, with 50 buses departing from Sector 52.

Gurugram sees up to 90,000 passengers per day on average.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON