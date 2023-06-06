Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Short circuit fire chars three vehicles in Gurugram’s Sector 40

Short circuit fire chars three vehicles in Gurugram’s Sector 40

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 06, 2023 11:55 PM IST

Residents alleged that they had spotted the fire at about 5am and immediately tried to alert discom officials, but none responded

A newly purchased car and two motorcycles were reduced to ashes in Sector 40 in a fire due to a short circuit on an electrical pole nearby, fire department officials said on Tuesday.

A car and two bikes were burnt after they caught fire due to a spark from an electric pole at a colony in Sector 40, in Gurugram on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)
A car and two bikes were burnt after they caught fire due to a spark from an electric pole at a colony in Sector 40, in Gurugram on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Residents alleged that they had spotted the fire at about 5am and immediately tried to alert officials of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), but none responded.

Fire department officials said that they received an alert at about 5.21am from Sector 40’s Block G after which a fire tender was pressed into action. The flames were doused in 30 minutes.

Fire department officials said that the fire originated from an electrical short circuit on the pole which burnt the wires. The flames later engulfed the vehicles.

(Fire department quote here)

Residents alleged that they had complained to DHBVN earlier too about the dangling electrical wires on the pole, but nobody acted.

“Had the DHBVN staff responded to our calls and turned off the power supply of the area, we could have doused the flames before they spread to the vehicles,” said a resident who did not wish to be named.

After the incident, a power outage affected the residents of the G-block for more than six hours.

A DHBVN official said that they had received the information about the fire after which the power supply in the area was cut. “After rectifying all the faults, it was restored after almost six to seven hours. The fire was due to short circuit in wires installed by the residents and not ones of the DHBVN,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fire dhbvn
fire dhbvn
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out