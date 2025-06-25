New drain to end Narsinghpur service lane waterlogging woes

To address recurring waterlogging problem on the Narsinghpur service lane along the National Highway(NH)-48, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has completed construction of a 750-metre kachcha drain to ensure smooth stormwater discharge during the monsoon season, said GMDA officials on Tuesday. Officials confirmed that one culvert has already been cleaned, the second is currently being desilted, and work on the third will commence shortly. (HT Photo)

The new drain connects the low-lying Narsinghpur area directly with the Leg-3 Badshahpur drain, providing a critical outlet for rainwater from the vulnerable stretch.

The drainage improvement work was taken up on a war-footing by the GMDA to mitigate the flood-like conditions that frequently occur during heavy rainfall, causing severe disruptions to residents and commuters, they said, adding that the project is part of the broader monsoon preparedness plan for key trouble spots across Gurugram.

“The construction of the kachcha drain and its connection to the Badshahpur drain will significantly reduce the risk of waterlogging in the Narsinghpur service lane, especially during heavy downpours. We are committed to provide sustainable flood mitigation measures, and this intervention will ease traffic movement and enhance safety during the rainy season,” said GMDA’s executive engineer Vikram Singh.

Parallelly, the authority is working closely with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to clear the three heavily choked culverts at Narsinghpur, which have been a bottleneck for water flow.

Officials confirmed that one culvert has already been cleaned, the second is currently being desilted, and work on the third will commence shortly. The cleaned culverts are expected to facilitate the swift flow of stormwater into the Badshahpur drain via the newly constructed channel.

To create space for the drain, GMDA, in coordination with the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), undertook a large-scale demolition drive to clear encroachments in Narsinghpur and Mohammadpur. Structures, including a shed and parking area of a wedding hall and other illegal extensions, were removed, creating a six-metre-wide corridor for the drain, the GMDA officials said.

The completion of the kachcha drain is expected to offer significant relief to residents, daily commuters, and commercial establishments operating along the NH-48 service road, an area notorious for flooding every monsoon season.

With the drain in place and culvert cleaning underway, authorities believe water stagnation in Narsinghpur can be effectively controlled this year.