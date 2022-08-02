New Haryana govt land pooling policy to protect the interests of land owners
Gurugram: The Haryana government has released a new land pooling policy to protect the interests of land owners and ensure that adequate land is available for urbanisation and industrial development across the state, officials said on Monday.
According to officials, the new policy was approved by the state Cabinet on Friday; however, the document is not available in public domain yet.
A government spokesperson said the objective of the policy is “to develop a transparent mechanism for pooling land for the development of a sector, or a part of it, within the confirmed zones of the development plan of the state government”.
Under this policy, the government will give a land owner a land entitlement certificate, which can be traded or mortgaged. The policy will apply to owners offering land for a specific development project. The government also plans to reach out to farmers who are unwilling to part with their land when the rate of acquisition is low or lesser than the market rate.
According to Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) data, the policy can help development agencies procure around 570 acres of land needed to complete the road network proposed under the Gurugram Manesar Urban Development Plan 2031.
The plan is to take land from the farmers, and give back a portion of the developed land to the owners. The farmer’s share will be decided according to land rates in the specific area, a government official said, requesting anonymity.
A senior Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) official said that the share of developed land to be given back to landowners will be based on the market value of the undeveloped land, contributed by them to the total cost of the project. Annual interim financial support will also made available to landowners.
The policy is also applicable to a land aggregator who makes an offer on behalf of multiple land owners for a proposed development project. However, only land which confirms to the land-use as specified by the development plan will come under the ambit of this policy, a government spokesperson said.
“The main objective of this policy is to offer land owners a fair share in the deal through land pooling. Farmers can also accept monetary compensation,” the official added.
The HSVP will look after the development of residential, commercial, institutional and infrastructure projects under this policy--in case the land is situated in an urbanisable area. The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) will take care of the development of industry and industrial infrastructure, government officials said.
Landowners in Manesar, where the government plans to acquire 1,820 acres of land, said that the new policy has provided them with an additional option. A majority of the farmers did not want to part with their remaining ancestral land as most of it had already been acquired by the state government.
Advocate Vinod Chauhan said that land pooling was a better option for farmers who have large holdings as compared to smaller landholders. Chauhan also owns land in Kasan, where the state government plans to acquire a large area.
“A transparent land pooling policy will help farmers. Getting developed land in lieu of their agricultural land will ensure that they have a plot or two. A large area has been acquired by the government in Kasan village to develop IMT Manesar. Once the government takes the remaining land, we will be left with nothing,” he said.
Chauhan also said that the government must also think about the around 150 hamlets locatedover 1,820 acres in Manesar. “They also need compensation for houses built decades ago. There are few private colonies in these areas as well,” he said.
-
Ghaziabad court hands death penalty to man convicted of killing seven members of a family
Ghaziabad: After a long trial of more than nine years, a Ghaziabad court on Monday awarded the death penalty to a convict for murdering seven members of a family. The court termed the murders as “rarest of rare”. The case relates to the murder of his wife (65), businessman Satish Goel, their son and daughter-in-law and their three minor children inside their house at Nai Basti in Ghaziabad on the night of May 21, 2013.
-
Yeida to launch plot scheme near Jewar airport site on August 15
The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) will launch a plot scheme for residential, industrial and commercial use near the upcoming Jewar airport site on Independence Day (August 15). The commercial plots for shops, fuel stations, kiosks and cafeterias will be for sale at Sector 6, 15A, 23, 34, 47, 53, 55, 61 and 117 among others, sources added. The rates for the plots are yet to be finalised.
-
Charging of Supertech twin towers in Noida postponed; demolition likely to be delayed
Noida: The process of fixing explosives at the Supertech Twin Towers has been postponed due to clearance issues raised by the Central Building Research Institute, This is likely to delay the demolition of the structures scheduled for the afternoon of August 21. The charging was postponed after a meeting of the Noida authority, CBRI, Supertech, and Edifice Engineering on Monday. The institute also sought details on the structural audit of nearby buildings from Supertech.
-
Greater Noida sports complex to open for public soon
The Greater Noida authority will soon open the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex for public use. The authority is in the process of onboarding one or more agencies, or coaches, to run the facility. The sports complex, spread across 39 acres of land, was completed by the end of 2015 at a cost of ₹130 crore. It was to be opened for public use in 2016 but incurred severe delay.
-
Security guard dies after iron gate crashes in Noida housing society
Noida: A security guard at a high-rise residential society in Sector 78 died after an iron-gate fell on him. Residents alleged negligence in the maintenance facility and blamed the builder of the housing society for the death. The incident took place on Sunday morning when the deceased, identified as Ramhit Yadav (28), was opening the sliding iron-gate of Sikka Karmic housing society. He is survived by his wife and a four-month-old son.
