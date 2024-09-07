New pond at Bandhwari to contain leachate flow

Gurugram: The Bandhwari waste management plant continues to face challenges with leachate overflow causing environmental concerns for nearby areas. Residents have reported that thick, black slurry, believed to be leachate, is seeping out of the landfill and flowing into surrounding regions, particularly after heavy rainfall. Despite these concerns, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has maintained that the liquid is primarily rainwater mixed with waste material but efforts to manage the situation have been increased. Thick, black slurry, believed to be leachate, is seeping out of the Bandhwari landfill and flowing into surrounding villages in Gurugram, particularly after heavy rain. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

MCG additional commissioner Dr Balpreet Singh, following an inspection of the Bandhwari plant, held a review meeting with officials on Friday. During the meeting, he stressed the need to expedite waste processing at the plant, setting a target for complete waste disposal by December 31, 2024, officials said.

“We have stressed the importance of proper leachate management and directed the construction of a new containment pond to prevent further spread into nearby forest areas. The construction work has already begun and will be completed by end of this month,” Singh said.

MCG officials said that the major issue discussed was the simultaneous arrival of waste vehicles from Gurugram and Faridabad, which has caused operational delays.

To address this, officials have decided to implement separate time slots for waste disposal from the two cities, reducing congestion and allowing smoother operations.

MCG Commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar expressed concern over the heavy rainfall this year, which has aggravated the situation. “The excessive rainfall has caused the garland drains around the landfill to overflow, and Faridabad’s waste coming to Bandhwari has added to the load. Faridabad should ideally process its waste locally instead of sending it here. The space constraints at Bandhwari are already critical, and with the rainwater mixing with the waste slurry, it creates a significant challenge,” he said.

Residents of Bandhwari village and environmentalists have raised an alarm about the potential ecological damage, stating that leachate from the landfill is slowly encroaching on the village and nearby roads. Despite MCG’s claim that the spillage is mostly rainwater, there is growing concern about the long-term environmental impact on the area.

MCG officials assured that measures are in place, including the installation of leachate drains on all sides of the landfill and a liner at the base to prevent further leakage. The MCG remains committed to ensuring proper waste management and preventing environmental hazards, they said.