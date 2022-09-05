NGT directs NHAI to plant trees within 10 kms of Gururgam Rewari highway, work on project likely to be stopped
Gurugram: The construction works on the Gurugram-Rewari national highway is likely to get delayed as the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to find a land within 10km of the project for planting 80,000 saplings as a “compensatory afforestation”, said officials on Sunday.
While hearing a petition filed by several environmentalists from Gurugram, a three-judge bench of NGT observed that “it will be the responsibility of the project’s promoter to find a suitable land for the compensatory afforestation, and get approval from the forest department for the same. After NGT’s direction, the forest department said that “it is likely to halt the construction works in view of the directions on Saturday”.
“We have observed that several trees have already been cut along the area, but we cannot allow that any further. Also trees need to be planted as compensatory afforestation,” reads the NGT order.
The work on the four-lane 43km highway project, connecting Gurugram, Rewari, and Pataudi started in 2020, and Union minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone for the project in July 2020.
-
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
-
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
-
International drugs racket busted in Delhi, Afghan man held
The Crime Branch of Delhi Police, in a joint operation with Anti-Terrorism Squad Gujarat, busted an international drug cartel and arrested a 22-year-old Afghan national from the Vasant Kunj area on Saturday. Police also seized over four kilograms of fine heroin, valued around ₹20 crore in the international market, from one Mohammad Wahidullah from Vasant Kunj's possession.
-
UGC pay scales for college, varsity teachers to be implemented from Oct 1: Punjab CM
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced that his government will implement University Grants Commission pay scales in colleges and universities in the state from October 1. Making the announcement on Teachers' Day, the chief minister said, “In all colleges and universities in Punjab, the University Grants Commission 7th pay commission will be implemented from October 1, 2022.” A notification in this regard will be issued soon, he said in a video message.
-
Sadar Bazaar murder: Family alleges murder fallout of political rivalry
At least 10 police teams have been deployed to arrest those involved in the murder of Sukhbir Khatana who was shot dead on Thursday inside a clothing showroom at Sadar Bazar. On the complaint of Khatana's son, Anurag (28), an FIR against Khatana's second wife's brother Chaman was registered at Civil Lines police station on Thursday. Police said Chaman is presently missing. According to the family members, Khatana was preparing to contest ward elections.
