NHAI contractor booked for death of a two-wheeler rider
The police booked a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) contractor for negligence after a 31-year-old two-wheeler rider died on Gururgam-Delhi Expressway near Ambience Mall on Friday, due to an accident caused by potholes, said the police. According to the police, they received a complaint on Friday from a Delhi resident that his younger brother, who worked with a construction contractor in Sector 46, died after falling into a 25-foot deep pothole.
Satbir Singh, inspector, Udyog Vihar police station, said that Sanjeev Seth, the victim, was headed for his home in Delhi on January 4, when his motorbike fell into a pothole near Ambience Mall. “Repair work was being carried out on the expressway and his motorbike fell into the pothole. He was severely injured. He was taken to a private hospital and, on January 8, he died while undergoing treatment,” he said.
Manoj Kumar, brother of the deceased, said that the contractor had not placed any fencing or sign of ‘work in progress’ due to which his brother could not see the pothole and fell into it. “The accident took place around 7.30pm and we received the information around 9pm from the hospital. He died due to excessive bleeding and severe injuries on Friday. The NHAI contractor should be held accountable for my brother’s death,” he said.
Kumar said, when they visited the spot on the following day of accident, they found the motorbike lying in the pothole but the contractor had filled it with mud.
The police registered a case under sections 283 (Danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Udyog Vihar police station on Friday after conducting a preliminary investigation, said the police.
The deceased is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHAI contractor booked for death of a two-wheeler rider
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HSVP revises fees for transfer of property after a decade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Avian influenza test results of wild bird carcasses to be out in two weeks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five members of gang involved in multiple criminal cases arrested from KMP Expressway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 36,000 health care workers to be covered within three days of Covid-19 vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHAI to remove three toll gates at Sirhaul, expedite underpass work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two booked for assaulting driver in Sector 38
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No signs of avian influenza outbreak in Gurugram yet, say officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold, foggy mornings here to stay, but afternoons may be warmer: Experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Electricity department will hold public meeting every two months: CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DTCP to probe complaints of discrimination against EWS residents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health department starts forming groups of health workers for Covid-19 vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmhouse owner arrested for conspiring with cops to extort money from businessman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops stop Nuh farmers from reaching Palwal for tractor rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DTCP to initiate action against illegal constructions identified last year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox