NHAI contractor booked for death of a two-wheeler rider

The police booked a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) contractor for negligence after a 31-year-old two-wheeler rider died on Gururgam-Delhi Expressway near Ambience Mall on Friday, due to an accident caused by potholes, said the police
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 11:52 PM IST

The police booked a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) contractor for negligence after a 31-year-old two-wheeler rider died on Gururgam-Delhi Expressway near Ambience Mall on Friday, due to an accident caused by potholes, said the police. According to the police, they received a complaint on Friday from a Delhi resident that his younger brother, who worked with a construction contractor in Sector 46, died after falling into a 25-foot deep pothole.

Satbir Singh, inspector, Udyog Vihar police station, said that Sanjeev Seth, the victim, was headed for his home in Delhi on January 4, when his motorbike fell into a pothole near Ambience Mall. “Repair work was being carried out on the expressway and his motorbike fell into the pothole. He was severely injured. He was taken to a private hospital and, on January 8, he died while undergoing treatment,” he said.

Manoj Kumar, brother of the deceased, said that the contractor had not placed any fencing or sign of ‘work in progress’ due to which his brother could not see the pothole and fell into it. “The accident took place around 7.30pm and we received the information around 9pm from the hospital. He died due to excessive bleeding and severe injuries on Friday. The NHAI contractor should be held accountable for my brother’s death,” he said.

Kumar said, when they visited the spot on the following day of accident, they found the motorbike lying in the pothole but the contractor had filled it with mud.

The police registered a case under sections 283 (Danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Udyog Vihar police station on Friday after conducting a preliminary investigation, said the police.

The deceased is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter.

