NHAI eyes 3km elevated link at Narsinghpur to ease Delhi-Gurgaon E-way snarls

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed the construction of a three-kilometre elevated corridor along Narsinghpur on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway, for which a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared soon, officials said on Wednesday. NHAI has directed preparation of a DPR after talks with GMDA. The project is expected to improve Rajiv Chowk flow and Delhi–Sohna connectivity. (PTI)

The proposal was discussed during a meeting between NHAI chairman Santosh Kumar and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) chief executive officer PC Meena at the NHAI headquarters in Delhi. GMDA officials said issues related to road infrastructure, connectivity, congestion mitigation and public safety were deliberated during the meeting.

“The objective of constructing the elevated corridor is to permanently resolve the issue of traffic congestion and jams caused by recurring waterlogging on this stretch every year. The decongestion of Rajiv Chowk will also facilitate smoother movement of traffic between the Delhi-Jaipur highway and Sohna road,” an NHAI spokesperson said, adding directions were issued by the NHAI chairman to initiate preparation of the DPR.

The Narsinghpur corridor on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway between Hero Honda Chowk and Kherki Daula is a major traffic bottleneck, as it gets severely waterlogged during the monsoon due to overflow from the Badshahpur drain, causing prolonged traffic disruption. GMDA had constructed a temporary drain last year to divert water from Narsinghpur to the Badshahpur drain and is now planning to make the diversion permanent.

Referring to the drainage work, PC Meena informed the NHAI chairman that GMDA is constructing a storm water drain up to Badshahpur to address the long-standing waterlogging issue along the service lanes of Narsinghpur.

The GMDA spokesperson said NHAI will also construct a culvert on NH-48 to improve drainage efficiency, with both agencies jointly drafting the execution plan.

Decongestion of Rajiv Chowk was another key agenda, with NHAI planning two elevated grade separators at the intersection. GMDA officials said a left-turn elevated ramp has been proposed for traffic from Delhi towards Sohna, while a right-turn elevated ramp has been planned for Sohna-to-Delhi commuters, including access from service roads.

“It was decided that the matter must be expedited on priority to reduce congestion as well as to enhance connectivity between the Sohna and Mumbai Expressways,” a GMDA statement said, adding that stakeholder consultations would be held to resolve land-related issues.

Pedestrian safety on NH-48 was also discussed, with GMDA identifying stretches for Foot Over Bridges, which NHAI will construct and hand over for maintenance. Officials added that joint inspections will be carried out to address monsoon flooding at underpasses.