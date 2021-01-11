IND USA
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Nine, including spa owner, arrested in Sushant Lok for flesh trade
gurugram news

Nine, including spa owner, arrested in Sushant Lok for flesh trade

The police on Monday arrested seven women and two men, including the owner of a spa, in Sushant Lok 1 for their alleged involvement in flesh trade
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:31 PM IST

The police on Monday arrested seven women and two men, including the owner of a spa, in Sushant Lok 1 for their alleged involvement in flesh trade. Two teams from DLF Phase-4 and Sushant Lok police stations raided the spa after sending decoy customers to the establishment.

“We had sent two head constables as decoy customers at A-One Spa Centre in Block C in Sushant Lok-1. They met the spa manager at the reception. A man present at the counter demanded 1,000 for a massage. When asked about the charges for extra services, the man demanded 2,000 for each service. The decoys agreed and handed over two notes of 2,000 denomination to each woman to finalise the deal,” said KK Rao, commissioner of police.

The head constables soon gave a missed call to one of the inspectors, who was standing guard nearby along with a police party. “We raided the club and arrested seven women for illicit trade. We also recovered 4,000 given to them by the decoy customers,” Rao said. The women are aged between 20 and 25 years, the police said.

“The women had been working in the spa for the last six months and they received a part of the payment,” Rao said, adding that the owner was involved in flesh trade running out of the spa.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956 at Sushant Lok-1 police station. The accused men and women were produced in the district court on Monday and sent to judicial custody, the police said.

