NMT lanes at Gurugram’s Rajiv Chowk waterlogged after rains

Underground non-motorised transport (NMT) lanes at Gurugram’s Rajiv Chowk, actually meant to enable easy commutation of pedestrians and cyclists across the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, are flooded with rainwater for more than a fortnight. The waterlogged Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) subway at Rajiv chowk in Gurugram on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT photo)

The nearly six-feet deep water, accumulated following several spells of rains that lashed the city in over two weeks, today permeates foul smell all around.

Today, instead of providing ease to local residents, these lanes have turned into a shelter for the homeless, with easy access of water that is utilised for homely requirements such as washing clothes.

According to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials, these lanes get waterlogged every year due to improper maintenance and cleaning, since these lanes were stopped being used by commuters as authorities closed them after an auto rickshaw driver drowned here on July 19, 2021.

Meanwhile, these lanes, when dry, are used only by delivery boys for commuting to save time to cross the expressway via the roads, they said.

Officials said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had built these lanes along with other infrastructure on the expressway (NH-48) at a cost of nearly ₹800 crores for ease of commuters, especially pedestrians and residents to enable them to move safely from one side of the city to another without requiring to come on the expressway.

A senior GMDA official, requesting anonymity, said sheer neglect, apathy and indecisiveness among various agencies to maintain it have made the lanes reach such a state of neglect that it gets waterlogged during monsoon every year.

“All the electrical fittings inside it for power supply and lighting have been stolen and floors are damaged,” the official said.

Once its maintenance is taken up either by the NHAI, GMDA or Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, no waterlogging will take place ever, the official suggested.

On Tuesday, HT visited these lanes and found at least three families living there with entrances blocked by concrete jersey barriers.

Maya Devi, one of the dwellers in the lanes washing clothes with the rainwater inside one of these lanes opposite to the Gurugram civil court entrance, said: “This is not sewer water but rain water even if it’s black. During monsoon, it becomes easy for us to live inside it due to easy and abundant availability of water for a couple of months.”

Her 12-year-old daughter, Mohini, who was mopping the floor of their sloped lane, said: “In other times of the year, there is dust, and I have to arrange water from multiple nearby sources. After rain, it’s comfortable for me as water is just a few feet away.”

According to GMDA’s general manager (mobility) Rameshwar Dass Singhal, a decision was taken during a monthly district level road safety meeting at least four months back to create vending zones inside these lanes so that they are occupied by people even after sunset, making the women and children feel safe to move inside.

“However, somehow the plan could not materialise and the lanes continue to remain in a neglected state yet,” he said.

Gurugram traffic police’s assistant commissioner of police Satyapal (single name) said that they had decided to reopen these lanes for commuters’ use after roping in all stakeholders for deciding about the maintenance.

“However, we put the plans on hold until monsoon. These lanes could be reopened only after rains are over, and the water is pumped out. It will be a huge convenience to commuters who presently risk their lives to cross the expressway,” he added.

Meanwhile, a senior NHAI official, urging anonymity, said that they will take a decision soon to repair these lanes to make them operational. “It has all the necessary infrastructure inside. They only need to be fixed,” he added.