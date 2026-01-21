No garbage user fee in Gurugram for 6 months as MCG resets system

Residents in Gurugram will not have to pay any user fee for door-to-door garbage collection for the next six months, according to the recent notice by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) which aims to tighten monitoring of waste collection, officials said on Tuesday. Existing user charges range from ₹100 to ₹510 by plot size; any future revision depends on new bylaws and appointment of agencies. (HT Archive)

The decision was taken during a review meeting, chaired by mayor Rajrani Malhotra on Monday. Officials said the six-month arrangement has been introduced as a temporary measure, while preparations are underway for a long-term and permanent waste collection and monitoring system across the city.

As part of the new drive, MCG will implement GPS-based tracking and online monitoring of garbage collection vehicles to ensure accountability and prevent lapses in daily lifting. “The objective is to make sure that waste collection vehicles cover every street and reach every household as per the fixed route and schedule. GPS monitoring will help us track movement,” said Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner.

According to officials, not charging a user fee for the next six months is expected to help the civic body reset and streamline door-to-door garbage collection, as it removes payment-related disputes with households and allows agencies to focus on route discipline, timely lifting and GPS-based monitoring to ensure waste is picked up from every lane without gaps.

Under the existing structure, households are charged ₹100 for plots up to 50 square metres, ₹200– ₹210 for 50–200 sq m, ₹310 for 200–500 sq m and ₹510 for larger plots, with additional charges applicable to commercial properties.

Officials said the user fee system has changed repeatedly, faced resident resistance and, in some cases, been linked to property tax with a proposed 5% annual hike, though any revision depends on new bylaws and agencies.

“If waste is found dumped on open grounds, action will be taken against the concerned agency and responsible officials,” said Dahiya.

Civic officials said that ward-level monitoring will be intensified and complaints regarding missed collection or delays will be addressed on priority. “Cleanliness is a key civic responsibility, and we want to ensure that monitoring is strengthened at every level. With technical tracking and strict accountability, the waste collection system will become more effective,” an official said.

The civic body said residents will be informed about the new monitoring mechanism and encouraged to report any irregularities in waste lifting.