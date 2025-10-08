Notices isued to MCG over failure to meet chlorine standards in PHC’s water

The chlorination standards at 13 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the district were found to be below the required limit to ensure safe drinking water, Health Department officials said on Tuesday. To measure the quality of water, 332 samples were collected, of which 228 failed the test, added officials.

Dr Vikas Swamy, deputy civil surgeon said that a notice was issued to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram responsible for water supplies in urban areas and local authorities at village-level. “We have asked the authorities concerned to take timely action and ensure that the water supplied to Community Health Centers (CHCs) is within the prescribed limit,” Swamy added.

A senior official informed that the CHCs using borewells or other water localised sources have been instructed to replace them. “The notices were issued to ensure safe drinking water for patients and their families, especially during the rainy season when the risk of water-borne diseases increases,” Swamy said.

Among the CHCs where the highest number of samples failed was in Bhangrola (26), Farrukhnagar (25), Bhondsi (22), Nakhrola and Gurgaon Village (20) in Wazirabad, Mandpura (19), Daulatabad (16), Pataudi (12), Badshahpur and Garhi Harsaru (11) in Palda and Kasan (9).

Swami said a re-sampling exercise would be carried out soon. “The civil authorities have been instructed to conduct chlorination tests at all CHCs. If the samples fail during the secondary test drive, a strict action would be initiated against the relevant agencies and water supply units upon failing to meet the required improve standards,” he said.

Officials said that in many CHCs in rural areas, water supply is ensured through borewells, which is not safe for drinking raw during the peak rainy season.