Now, Gurugram residents can close complaint ticket on GMDA helpdesk

In a bid to streamline the grievance redressal system set up by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) in the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), the authority has introduced a new mechanism to close complaint tickets, officials said on Friday.

Officials said complainants who are satisfied by the resolution of the ticket raised against their grievances, can close the ticket at their level. Earlier, the option of closing the ticket rested with concerned officials.

The decision was taken during the 55th meeting of its weekly core planning cell (CPC) last week, officials said.

GMDA chief executive officer Sudhir Rajpal directed the concerned officials to upgrade and modify the standard operating procedure (SOP) in such a manner so that residents have the right to close the complaint.

As per the modified SOP to be followed at the GMDA helpdesk, the details of the ticket generated by a complainant will be forwarded to him/her as well as to the concerned officer. The complaint shall be attended by the concerned officer who will accordingly change the status from ‘open’ to ‘action taken’ and it will be intimated to the resident, said officials.

GMDA officials said once the complaint is generated, the complainant will have two options. If the complainant is satisfied by the resolution of the ticket, he may close the grievance and provide feedback. In the instance wherein the complainant is not satisfied by the resolution of the ticket, he/she may keep the ticket open and revert with a suitable reply. The concerned officer will be able to track the same on the ticketing system accessible on the dashboard provided by GMDA and take further action.

Rajpal said the new modification is being undertaken to ensure that grievances raised by residents are duly attended to by the concerned officials.

Complaints pertaining to road infrastructure, water supply, drainage, waterlogging during the monsoon season, encroachments and street lights are some of the core subjects under which complaints are received from residents.

Officials said residents can submit their grievances through the toll-free number 18001801817 or on the portal services.gmda.gov.in. They may also write an email to services.gmda@gmail.com or use the GMDA app ‘myGurugram’ which can be downloaded from the Google play store for Android phone users and on Apple store for iOS users.