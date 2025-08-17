Nuh: 16 suspects involved nationwide cybercrime nabbed

At least 16 suspects were arrested from various locations in Nuh for their alleged involvement in nationwide cybercrime cases, police said on Saturday. More than 2,000 complaints and multiple FIRs against the suspects nationwide.

Officials said 51 fraudulently issued SIM cards, 22 mobile phones, 16 debit cards, passbooks, cheques belonging to mule accounts used by the suspects, two motorcycles, Aadhaar and PAN cards among other items were seized from them.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer (PRO) of Nuh police said that all the suspects were arrested between Wednesday and Friday from various locations in Nuh on the basis of the technical information gathered from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

“A special drive has been launched in Nuh to crack down on cybercrime under the direction of Nuh SP Rajesh Kumar. Following this, teams were formed for crackdown,” said PRO Kumar adding that the teams received details of more than 100 cases of cyber fraud registered in various states.

“Details of phone numbers used in calling the victims and financial transactions made by them indicated that the suspects were operating from Nuh. Based on details provided by I4C, locations of the cyber criminals were tracked and they were arrested,” said PRO Kumar.

He said that there were more than 2,000 complaints and multiple FIRs against the suspects nationwide and the suspects were involved in duping the victims after trapping them in various kinds of cybercrimes like investment frauds, sextortion, digital arrest, selling imported toys and cheap rates among others.

“All the SIM cards seized from the possession of the arrested suspects were fraudulently issued in other states. The members of the cybercrime gangs brought them to Nuh and supplied them to the suspects using which the calls to the victims were being made,” added PRO Kumar.

At least four suspects have been taken on police remand for interrogation to get information about the other members of their gang and the other 12 suspects were forwarded to judicial custody after production before courts in Nuh, said police officers aware of the matter.