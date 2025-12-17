Nuh e-way crash: NHAI fines contractor, engineer 21 lakh for negligence

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) penalised a contractor and an engineer ₹21 lakh in total for negligence in work, which led to a lack of monitoring and the death of a Delhi-based couple who reportedly remained stuck in their vehicle for around eight hours following two collisions on the Nuh section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on December 2, officials said on Tuesday. The WagonR the victims were travelling in. (HT Photo)

NHAI officials said that the replies of both parties to show cause notices were “unsatisfactory and factually incorrect” as they cited fog and poor visibility as causes for failing to spot the car on CCTV cameras, or during physical patrolling, as no such weather condition prevailed during the time of the incident and for hours following it.

PK Kaushik, NHAI project director (Sohna), said that the contracting firm, responsible for patrol, medical help, crane and public utility services on a 60-km expressway stretch from Hilalpur to Jhirka, was penalised ₹20 lakh. “The engineer of another private firm responsible for supervising CCTV camera monitoring on the stretch via control room, has been slapped with a separate fine of ₹1 lakh,” he said.

On the intervening night of December 2 and 3, Delhi-based Lacchi Ram, 42, and his wife Kusum Lata, 38, were returning from their home town in Hindaun of Karauli in Rajasthan to Buddh Vihar in Delhi. Their WagonR car rammed a multi-axle dumper truck near Nuh’s Nosera village after it suddenly braked at 11.52pm on December 2. The truck sped away from the spot, leaving behind the injured couple trapped in their car, following which a speeding Ertiga collided with it at 12.14am on December 3, 22 minutes after the first crash. The Ertiga driver also fled the scene, following which the couple bled to death in their vehicle and police were alerted only at 7.38am.

NHAI project director Kaushik said, “Prima facie, it is clearly evident that their negligence resulted that help didn’t reach the injured couple on time that may have saved their lives.”

“Their replies are factually incorrect. They will be again served notices to reply properly on their negligence. Our headquarters is handling this matter and the competent authority will decide on the final penal action against them,” Kaushik said.

Meanwhile, Ram’s cousin Deepak Singh said the grieving family is also in a financial crisis, as Ram was supporting everyone from his growing real estate construction business in Delhi.

“We are trying to gather funds from relatives, friends and villagers so the studies of the two minor sons and two minor daughters of Ram and Lata may be able to continue their studies. Chances are less that they will be able to continue to live and study in Delhi further. Ram’s elderly parents will have to bring them back to the village to look after them,” he said.

Police arrested the truck and car drivers last week and released them on bail.