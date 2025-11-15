Nuh: Hawala agents detained, funds linked to chemical purchases for Delhi blast module

Two suspected hawala agents who allegedly handled cash transfers to Delhi bomb blast prime suspect Dr Mohammad Umar Un Nabi at Al-Falah Medical College, Faridabad, were detained on Saturday, officials said. The funds were used for procurement and logistics related to the terror network. (HT sourced photo)

According to officials privy to the probe, the agents, whose identities have been withheld pending interrogation, allegedly collected funds from hawala operators in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk and delivered them to Dr Umar at regular intervals.

“The agent acted as a conduit, collecting cash from Chandni Chowk and transferring it to Al-Falah Medical College, where Dr Umar was based. The funds were used for procurement and logistics related to the terror network,” an officer from the investigating team said.

Preliminary findings suggest that the hawala route was used to transfer nearly ₹20 lakh, which was later spent on purchasing 26 quintals of NPK fertiliser, a chemical mixture containing nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, commonly used in agriculture but also a potential explosive precursor. Investigators said the fertiliser was sourced from Nuh, Sohna, Gurugram and Faridabad through local dealers.

Officials confirmed that the money trail is now being mapped, with special focus on hawala handlers, middlemen, and local traders who might have aided the transfer.

“The financial network supporting the module is being dismantled. We are tracing every transaction that helped fund the procurement of explosive materials,” said an NIA officer.

More than 20 fertiliser shopkeepers from Nuh and Sohna have come under the scanner for selling chemicals without verifying buyer credentials. Two local political leaders are also being questioned for suspected involvement in shielding certain transactions, officials said.

“This was a well-structured financial ecosystem involving radicalised professionals, traders, and couriers. We are now uncovering the layers behind how the terror network was sustained,” an investigator said.

A massive blast rocked Delhi on Monday evening when a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car exploded at 6:52pm near the Red Fort, killing 13 people and injuring several others.