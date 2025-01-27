Nuh: Jaipur-based arms smuggling gang busted, murder plot in Rewari uncovered

The Nuh police arrested two interstate arms smugglers from Firozpur Jhirka and busted a plot to murder the manager of a manufacturing plant in Bawal in Rewari, after which three more people were arrested, police said on Monday. The three accused: Ravi Singh, Sandeep Singh and Veer Singh. (HT Photo)

The two smugglers, Mohammad Akil and Mohammad Salim, both from Jaipur in Rajasthan, were arrested on Saturday soon after they entered Haryana. Police recovered 13 country made pistols of which seven were semi-automatic, 13 magazines and ammunition from them.

“The accused disclosed the identity of three people in Rewari to whom they were going to give the weapons,” said Vijay Partap Singh, Nuh superintendent of police.

Police said they used Akil and Salim as bait to lure the three suspects into taking the delivery of the weapons consignment.

“We arrested the three on Sunday as soon as they reached Nuh with money to take the arms and ammunition. We seized the ₹1 lakh they carried and the Brezza car they drove,” he said.

The three were identified as Ravi Singh, Sandeep Singh and Veer Singh, all with a criminal record.

“On interrogation they revealed that they were trying to buy the weapons to murder a senior manager of a manufacturing plant in IMT Bawal in Rewari. They were in a financial dispute with the senior manager to the tune of several crores over a plot in Rewari,” the officer added.

Police said that they have informed the Rewari police about the murder plot to ensure the safety of the accused’s target. Police are also interrogating the two arms smugglers to dismantle their interstate network.

Police said that Sandeep has three criminal cases registered against him in Rewari of which one is of a murder in which he is out on bail.