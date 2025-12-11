Nuh: More than 60 booked for injuring four cops, freeing suspect after attacking raiding team

At least 60 suspects were booked for allegedly assaulting a crime branch team leaving four police personnel injured during a raid at Aminabad village in Nuh’s Punhana, police officers said on Wednesday. Jitender Kumar, DSP (Punhana), said that raids were going to arrest the prime suspects involved in assaulting the police team. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, the incident took place on Monday when at least eight to ten crime branch personnel reached the area in two vehicles to arrest a suspected cyber criminal.

A senior police officer privy to the investigation said that the cops successfully arrested the suspect who turned out to be a minor. “The team was returning back, but the suspect’s family blocked the road and protested the arrest. A scuffle broke out between the two sides following which a large number of villagers reached the spot and attacked the raiding team forcing them to retreat,” said the officer, adding that the villagers managed to free the arrested suspect who soon fled from the scene.

Investigators said that due to the violence, four crime branch personnel and at least two to three villagers were left injured. However, neither any villager submitted any complaint against the cops, nor had they provided any medical report to establish their injuries.

Meanwhile, Jitender Kumar, DSP (Punhana), said that raids were going to arrest the prime suspects involved in assaulting the police team.

“An FIR against more than 60 suspects was registered at the Bichhore police station for assault, using criminal force against public servants, rioting and other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Monday night,” he said.

Kumar said that the four injured crime branch officials were treated at private hospitals and were discharged on Tuesday. “They had sustained multiple bruises and cuts from the stone pelting but none of them had sustained any severe injuries,” he said, adding the suspects will be nabbed soon.

This is the second such incident within a week where police personnel were assaulted during a raid in Nuh. On November 5, a Delhi police team was assaulted at Nangla Jamalgarh in Punhana when they had tried to arrest a suspected vehicle lifter. The villagers had freed the suspect.

On September 27, five personnel of Punjab police were injured and at least 14 villagers were arrested afterwards for attacking the cops at Indana village in Bicchore when they tried to arrest a wanted interstate car lifter, who was also freed during the incident.