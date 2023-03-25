Nuh police bust car lifting gang, five suspects held

Nuh police on Friday busted an interstate vehicle lifting gang and arrested five members, including a village sarpanch, near Satputiaka village, police said on Saturday. Gurugram, India-March 25, 2023: Varun Singla, SP Nuh address a press conference after arrested the five members of interstate vehicle lifting gang including a village sarpanch. Police recovered 10 stolen vehicles, five illegal weapons and three cartridges from their possession, in Gurugram, India, on Saturday, 25 March 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Leena's story)

According to police, the gang was allegedly involved in lifting more than 700 cars. They sold the stolen cars after preparing fake documents by changing the engine and chassis number of the vehicles. Police recovered 10 stolen vehicles, five illegal weapons and live cartridges from their possession.

Police said they received a tip-off that some stolen vehicles will be sold in Satputiaka village, and a team was formed to nab the suspects.

“Seeing the police team, the suspects opened fire and tried to flee from the spot. We managed to surround them after a brief chase,” said Varun Singla, superintendent of police, Nuh.

Singla said the police team opened retaliatory fire and arrested the five suspects after overpowering them. “The sitting sarpanch of Satputiaka village was also found involved in buying and selling the stolen cars,” he said.

The suspects were identified as Farid Khan, sarpanch of Satputiaka village, his cousin and kingpin Nasim Khan, Shakeel, Salim and Azeem, all residents of Nuh, said police.

A team led by Surender Singh of the crime unit in Tauru had received information regarding the gang on March 16. “Police teams were keeping a close watch on the gang’s activities and on Friday, we followed two of the gang members who had visited Satputiaka village to sell the stolen vehicles,” said Singh.

Police said the gang was active in Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR for the last three years.

A case under Section 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (murder attempt), 323 (causing hurt), 427 (causing damage) , 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 224 (resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension of another person), 506 (criminal intimation) ,120B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Arms Act was registered at Sadar Nuh police station, police added.

