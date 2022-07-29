Nuh police campaign to reduce fatal accidents
Gurugram: Nuh police launched a campaign against wrong-way driving, speeding and parking on main carriageway on Thursday to prevent fatal accidents. Police on Wednesday identified 17 black spots across the district where most fatal accidents took place this year. According to officials, there were 14 black spots that were identified between 2018 and 2021.
An intersection or a road is termed as a black spot if more than five deaths are recorded in a 500-metre stretch over a three-year period. Police said since January 1 this year, 90 people have lost their lives on these spots and 250 accidents have taken place between till July 27. District officials shared a list of identified black spots and the reasons behind these accidents, ascertained by multiple surveys and analyses conducted in collaboration with other agencies.
According to Varun Singla, superintendent of police, Nuh, deployment of traffic personnel has been enhanced to prevent people from violating traffic rules across the district. “We have also prepared a list of solutions required to reduce accidents and have written to civic agencies to install proper signage at various intersections, warning commuters of speed limit, merging traffic, speed breakers, along with properly constructed central verges. Teams have been strictly instructed to penalise overloading vehicles,” he said.
Singla said they have identified accident-prone stretches, carried out road safety inspections, awareness campaigns, and have analysed reasons behind accidents in the past seven months. “In most of the cases, the accidents took place due to a stationary vehicle on the road, wrong side driving and speeding,” he said.
Ajay Kumar, deputy commissioner, Nuh, said that he held a road safety meeting on Wednesday and reviewed all issues leading to accidents. “We have discussed road engineering issues like potholes, diversions, and other blind turns to determine the reasons for accidents in the district and find solutions to reduce them. We have also roped in the Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE) from Faridabad to audit accident-prone spots following which changes will be implemented and police will increase enforcement measures and deployment,” he said.
Kumar said sub-divisional officers, traffic officials, regional traffic officers, and transport inspectors visit all black spots and discuss solutions quarterly. “We regularly hold meetings of all stakeholders to ensure that all the potholes are covered on time and replace any missing signage. Speed breakers are installed where required and teams are monitoring speed limits. They are also conducting various campaigns in villages to spread awareness,” he said.
Officials said training programmes were organised for all stakeholders so that they can plan and implement solutions to save lives.
