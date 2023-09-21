Nuh police to hire SPOs to strengthen their force

Hamstrung by staff shortage, Nuh police will hire 100 trained special police officers (SPOs) to strengthen the force, senior police officers said on Thursday, adding that the lack of adequate number of personnel was keenly felt during the communal clashes on July 31 when their personnel had struggled to keep the mob at bay and had to call in reinforcements from other districts. Police oficers said that the lack of adequate number of personnel was keenly felt during the communal clashes on July 31 when their personnel had struggled to keep the mob at bay and had to call in reinforcements from other districts. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The new hired SPOs will be trained ex-servicemen who will be deployed in similar situations of unrest, said police.

Police said presently there are 800 policemen and 1,100 home guards, special police officers and Indian reserve battalion force deployed in the district.

Narender Bijarniya, superintendent of police, said the process seeking applications has been initiated and will end on September 27. “Apart from retired personnel of the armed forces and paramilitary wings, retired employees of Indian Reserve battalion and the employees removed from Haryana armed forces in 2004 will be given priority in the recruitment,” he said.

Bijarniya said special training programmes will be designed for these new recruits to ensure that they can manage law and order. “Once applications are shortlisted, the applicants’ documents will be verified and those selected will be called for an interview. Based on their past experience and capabilities, they will be selected. They will be paid ₹18,000 a month,” he said.

A senior police officer said there is a shortage of police personnel across the state and the government is trying to fill 5,000 vacant posts by direct recruitment through Haryana Staff Selection Commission. “Hiring SPOs will help the department with additional force to manage tasks that require experienced hands. The government has decided to overcome shortage of policemen,” the officer said, asking not to be named.

Police said the new SPOs will be deployed at key areas to keep a close watch on daily activities and will help the police station teams in patrolling.

Police said anyone applying for the position must not have been removed on grounds of indiscipline or medical reasons and must have served in the armed forces for at least five years. Other terms and conditions as set by the Haryana government will be applicable to this recruitment as well, said police.

The SPOs will have the same powers, privileges and immunities as a police personnel and will be liable to carry out the same duties and responsibilities and be subject to the same authorities, said senior officers.

