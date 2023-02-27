A fresh investigation will be launched into the death of Waris Khan, who was caught by cow vigilantes led by Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar in Nuh on January 28, police said on Sunday. Nuh police to launch fresh probe into rustler’s death

The death of Khan was raised by two Congress legislators — Mamman Khan from Firozpur Jhirka and Mohammad Iliyas from Punhana — in the Haryana assembly on February 22, following which deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said that a fresh inquiry will be conducted in the case.

Police said Khan (22), had died a few hours after being caught while undergoing treatment for internal injuries at a Nuh hospital. He had rammed his car with a pick-up van while trying to evade cow vigilantes on Tauru-Bhiwadi Road. Nafis and Shaukeen, Khan’s two other associates, were also in the car but had managed to survive with minor injuries, police added. Police also found an injured cow on the backseat of the car after the accident.

As per police, Khan’s post-mortem report said that he sustained internal injuries in the accident, resulting in the rupturing of his liver that ultimately resulted in his death. However, his family members had alleged that he was assaulted by the vigilantes and it led to his death.

Varun Singla, the Nuh superintendent of police said, “A committee headed by the additional director general of police (ADGP) of South Range, Rewari, will conduct the investigation. As soon as we receive directions from the police headquarters, the probe will be launched”.

Imran, the elder brother of Khan, said they were taking the help of the law and the elected representatives for a thorough investigation into his brother’s death. “If police had taken action against the outfits responsible for vigilantism, my brother and the duo from Bharatpur would have been alive today,” he said.

Imran alleged that eyewitnesses saw his brother and two others were assaulted by the vigilantes in front of a police post but no one came to their rescue. “The vigilantes had uploaded videos of the January 28 incident on social media but deleted them later,” he said.

HT also tried to contact Monu Manesar for his comments on the issue but his phone was switched off.

“There’s a group active in different areas of Rajasthan and Haryana, including Nuh and Palwal. This group was found involved in circulating messages on the social media to mobilise people in Nuh due to which six companies of RAF, five of Haryana Police and one from the Centre, was deployed and the internet was snapped as a precautionary measure. Flag marches were carried out in Punhana, Firozpur Jhirka and Nuh subidivisions on Sunday”, Singla said.

Police said calls were made for two large-scale protests in Nuh on Sunday and one more on Monday by mobilising residents against the three deaths. Officers said that credible information was received via multiple government agencies about the planned protests that may have resulted in violence.

Incidentally, several groups had demanded a probe into Khan’s death after the recent Bhiwani killings.

Massive protests took place and the Delhi-Alwar highway was blocked for more than three hours at Firozpur Jhirka on Friday over the alleged killings of Nasir and Junaid, whose skeletal remains were recovered from a charred SUV in Bhiwani.

As per Rajasthan police, Nasir and Junaid were allegedly kidnapped from Bharatpur on February 15 and were assaulted before being set one fire at Barwas village in Bhiwani by a group of cow vigilantes.