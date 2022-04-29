One arrested for extorting property dealer
A man was arrested from Rampura flyover on NH-48 at Gurugram Sector 78 on Friday for allegedly demanding Rs10 crore as extortion money from a city-based property dealer, said the police.
The suspect was identified Manoj Kumar, a resident of Manesar, said the police, adding that the property dealer submitted a written complaint against an unidentified suspect, on the basis of which an FIR was registered under Section 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 65 police station on Thursday.
The police said that the dealer alleged that an unidentified person had sent him text messages and made calls on WhatsApp, demanding Rs10 crore as extortion money.
According to the police, the arrested suspect confessed that he was into real estate business and had received information that the complainant had a hefty amount of money with him, after which he allegedly hatched the conspiracy to make the extortion calls. Though the initial demand was of Rs10 crore, the suspect later asked for Rs40 lakh, said the police.
The police have also seized a cellphone, a sim card used in making the calls, and a car from the possession of the suspect.
International Dance Day: Dancers perform live at various events after two-year gap
On the occasion of International Dance Day on Friday, dancers and choreographers were excited backstage at many of the auditoriums in the city as they were going to dance in front of a live audience after a gap of two years. At Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, the students of Sharvari Jemani's dance company were listening to their guru Sharvari as she gave them last minute tips before their performance.
Ghaziabad civic body okays ₹1,417 crore budget
The executive committee of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation on Friday cleared the proposed budget for the 2022-23 financial year, which has a proposed expenditure of ₹1,417 crore as against an income of ₹1,337 crore. The officials said that two other important proposals regarding the integrated parking management system (IPMS) and the new property tax structure have been proposed to be taken to the corporation board for further discussions.
Assaulted over payment of ₹90, Ghaziabad juice seller succumbs to injuries
A 27-year-old juice seller died of critical injuries after he was allegedly assaulted by three suspects who refused to pay ₹90 for the 'shikhanji' (lemonade) they purchased at his stall near River Hindon Metro station on Wednesday evening (April 27). The victim was identified as a resident of Arthala, Gaurav Kashyap.
Complaint filed against Noida authority for alleged irregularities in plot allotment
A farmer has filed a complaint against the Noida authority for allotting two residential plots to persons who are allegedly not eligible for the same. After a delay of more than nine years, the Noida authority on February 14, 2021, had allotted developed residential plots to 644 eligible farmers whose land was acquired for urbanisation prior to the year 1997. Another farmer has alleged irregularities in the allotment process.
Noida cops intensify drive to check drink driving
Following instructions from the Noida police commissioner's office, the traffic police launched a drive against drink driving and inspected over 2,000 people on Thursday night. The police also booked 63 people for allegedly creating public nuisance. The police said that cases of drink driving are becoming more common across Noida and Greater Noida. The police added that though checking drives are conducted on a regular basis, they have been intensified now.
