One arrested for extorting property dealer

A man was arrested from Rampura flyover on NH-48 at Gurugram Sector 78 on Friday for allegedly demanding Rs10 crore as extortion money from a city-based property dealer, said the police.

The suspect was identified Manoj Kumar, a resident of Manesar, said the police, adding that the property dealer submitted a written complaint against an unidentified suspect, on the basis of which an FIR was registered under Section 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 65 police station on Thursday.

The police said that the dealer alleged that an unidentified person had sent him text messages and made calls on WhatsApp, demanding Rs10 crore as extortion money.

According to the police, the arrested suspect confessed that he was into real estate business and had received information that the complainant had a hefty amount of money with him, after which he allegedly hatched the conspiracy to make the extortion calls. Though the initial demand was of Rs10 crore, the suspect later asked for Rs40 lakh, said the police.

The police have also seized a cellphone, a sim card used in making the calls, and a car from the possession of the suspect.