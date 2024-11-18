One dead, three injured as car crashes into divider on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway

One person was killed and three others were critically wounded after a speeding car overturned on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway near Iffco Chowk in Gurugram early Monday morning, the police said. The wrecked car on NH-48 near Iffco chowk elevated U-turn in Gurugram on Monday morning. (Parveen Kumar/ HT Photo)

Though it was not clear how the accident took place, investigators suspect that the driver may have lost control due to speeding and poor visibility and overturned after ramming into the divider.

They said that no other damaged vehicle was found near the spot, ruling out the possibility of a collision.

Police said that the car, a Maruti Brezza, with four occupants, was travelling towards Delhi from Gurugram when the accident took place between 5am and 5.15am near the elevated U-turn bridge towards Delhi.

They said that some commuters alerted the police control room about the accident after which emergency response vehicles rushed to the spot and took the injured persons to a nearby hospital.

Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said the identities of the deceased driver and the injured persons were yet to be ascertained.

“We have recovered two mobile phones from the damaged car and are trying to contact the family members of the deceased and injured persons,” he said.

A police officer said that the car driver was found dead and trapped inside the wreckage of the vehicle, while three others were lying critically injured when emergency responders reached the spot.

“The car was registered with the regional transport office of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. There were snacks and disposable glasses inside it. There is probably that the driver might have slept behind the wheels or lost control after which it veered off course and rammed into iron fencing of the green belt separating both the carriageways and turned turtle. The green paint of the iron fencing was found on the car’s body,” he said.

The officer said emergency responders could not pull out the driver easily. “He was pulled out only after a crane lifted the car to place it on the roadside,” he said.