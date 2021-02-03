IND USA
gurugram news

One killed, three critical in accident near Bilaspur crossing on NH-48

A 36-year-old woman was killed while three others, including two children, were critically injured after a speeding canter hit the car they were travelling in near the Bilaspur crossing on Tuesday morning
By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:16 PM IST

A 36-year-old woman was killed while three others, including two children, were critically injured after a speeding canter hit the car they were travelling in near the Bilaspur crossing on Tuesday morning. The police said that the driver of the Hyundai i10 lost control of the vehicle due to the impact, following which it collided a stationary truck on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

A family of four was on its way to Jodhpur in Rajasthan, to visit the man’s parents, when the accident took place, around 8.30am. The police said that the spot where the collision took place is among the most dangerous spots in the city, from where 11 such incidents, including three fatal ones, were reported last month.

Shesh Kumar Dixit, the woman’s father-in-law, said that an unidentified person called him from his son’s phone and informed him of the accident. He also claimed that the caller told him that passersby were stealing from the injured.

“I asked him for details but he was in a hurry, as he was shifting my family members into an ambulance. He asked me to rush to Gurugram and said that some passersby had stolen cash and valuables from the car and my daughter-in-law,” said Dixit, who lives in Jodhpur.

The four of them were taken to a private hospital in the vicinity, where doctors declared the woman brought dead. The man and the two children were shifted to a private hospital in Sector 38. The injured are undergoing treatment and are in the intensive care unit of the hospital, the police said on Tuesday evening.

The woman has been identified as Nidhi Dixit (36). Her husband, Sharad Dixit (37), works as a manager with a five-star hotel in Sohna, who, along with their children — seven-year-old Aarav and five-year-old Anika — is set to be operated on, Dixit said.

Naveen Kumar, the station house officer of Bilaspur police station, said that they received a call from a passerby after which a team and PCR vehicle deployed at the crossing was sent to the spot. “The canter had left from the spot and we could not identify it as there are no CCTV cameras at the spot. Eyewitnesses, in their statement, said a speeding canter had hit the car from behind,” he said.

Kumar said he was not aware of the theft as the complaint did not mention anything in this regard, but he would investigate if the family was robbed.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified driver, said police.

