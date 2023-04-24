Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Toddler severely injured after being hit by tractor

Toddler severely injured after being hit by tractor

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 24, 2023 12:02 AM IST

A one-year-old girl was severely injured after being run over by a tractor driven by a 19-year-old with no prior experience. The suspect is yet to be arrested.

Gurugram: A one-year-old girl was severely injured after being allegedly run over by a tractor inside the premises of her house at Sidhrawali in Bilaspur, Gurugram police said on Sunday.

Police said the incident took place on Wednesday when the tractor driver was trying to take it out of the house to reach a service station for refuelling. The 19-year-old suspect had no prior experience driving a tractor, police added.

Police said the infant’s parents live on rent and the suspect is the brother-in-law of the house owner.

Investigators said that the child was playing in the courtyard and the suspect failed to negotiate the recently-purchased tractor properly and ended up running over her.

The family members of the infant rushed her to a private hospital in Rewari with the help of the house owner, identified as Ajeet, police said.

A senior police officer said that it was a miracle that the girl survived as the tractor had run over her abdomen. “The suspect managed to stop the tractor before she could have come under the rear wheels,” he said.

“The suspect is yet to be arrested. He is on the run. We will serve a notice to Ajeet and ask him to bring his brother-in-law to the police station. We are yet to ascertain whether he has a valid driving licence,” the officer added.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said attempts are underway to arrest the suspect at the earliest.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, an FIR was registered against the suspect under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 337 (hurting anyone by acting rashly or negligently as to engender human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bilaspur police station on Friday, police added.

