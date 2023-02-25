Over 5,000 vehicles fined for RTA violations in a year in Gurugram, 22 crore collected: Report

The regional transport authority (RTA) fined 5,244 vehicles to the tune of over ₹22 crore and the mining department seized 40 vehicles involved in illegal mining activities, imposing a fine of more than ₹96 lakh in a year, according to a report shared on Saturday. The mining department seized 40 vehicles involved in illegal mining activities.(Representative image)

The reports were shared in the meeting of the district-level task force committee. The mining departments also registered 25 FIRs.

District Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, who presided over the meeting, instructed the officials to deal strictly against illegal miners and said that immediate action should be taken against such people by filing an FIR as per the rules.

"As my representative, the sub divisional magistrate (SDM) of the concerned area will also conduct surprise inspections of vehicles involved in the crusher zone and mining activities, including complaints of illegal mining," he said.

"Police should ensure that the vehicles carrying crusher or gravel on the road are covered with tarpaulin as per the rules or not, as such vehicles pollute the environment and many a times they also cause accidents. All the officers should keep an eye on illegal mining in the district while working with caution," he added.

DCP South Upasana, Sohna's SDM Pradeep Singh, Divisional Forest Officer Rajeev Tejayan, Regional Traffic Authority Secretary Uday Singh, Gurugram's SDM Ravindra Yadav, Haryana State Pollution Control Board RO Kuldeep Singh along with officials of the mining department were present in this meeting held at the conference hall of the mini secretariat.