Gurugram News
gurugram news

Over 72% vaccination turnout reported on Saturday

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:18 PM IST

Over 72.5 % of the 700 targeted front-line and healthcare workers took the Covid-19 vaccine shot on Saturday. Data available with the district health department showed that staff members from the police department contributed to almost 89% of the turnout as the vaccination drive for workers of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the revenue department was withheld for the day. It will resume on January 8 with a large-scale vaccination drive targeting over 8,000 registered beneficiaries in a day, said the official.

On Saturday, at least 445 out of the 500 targeted police personnel turned up for the vaccination at the five session sites.However, out of 200 healthcare workers, only 13.5% (63) took the vaccine shot at the five locations. The proactive participation of Gurugram Police has led to the inoculation of 1,641 police personnel so far.

“In the last three days, inoculation of police staff members remained high among all front-line workers. On Saturday, almost 89% of the police staff members took the shot,” said Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer. “The inoculation for MCG and revenue department will start from January 8. A massive vaccination drive has been planned on Monday with a target of immunising roughly 8,000 front-line and healthcare workers. All departments have been informed about the drive to ensure the maximum footfall,” said Singh, adding that across the state, the target has been set for 35,000.

According to him, the employees of panchayati raj institutions (PRI) will also be included in the vaccination drive from January 8 onwards. “Over 500 employees from three blocks, namely Sohna, Pataudi and Farrukhnagar, have been registered,” said Singh.

For the MCG employees, the health department has planned to increase the vaccination sites from existing five to almost 15 on the vaccine drive day. MCG staffers have been reluctant in getting vaccinated considering their low turnout of merely 13% on Thursday and 32% on Friday.

“The department has been gearing up for the vaccination drive to increase the overall footfall. The number of sites will be increased to almost 15 this time,” said Singh. On the other hand, the staff of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CPRPF), Indian Reserve Battalion and National Security Guards (NSG) will also be covered under the ongoing vaccination drive, said Singh.

