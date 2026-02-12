Over 80 bus conductors strike in Gurugram over unpaid salaries

Gurugram: A protest and strike by over 80 bus conductors of Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) disrupted city bus services on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, 67 buses in Gurugram and 15 in Ballabhgarh could not operate due to the shortage of conductors. (HT PHOTO)

The conductors alleged that they had not been paid their salaries for December and January, leading to severe financial difficulties. They staged a protest at the city bus depot in Sector 10.

The Gurugram city bus service operates 150 buses from Sector 10 and Sector 52 depots and employs approximately 400 conductors.

On Wednesday morning, 67 buses in Gurugram and 15 in Ballabhgarh could not operate due to the shortage of conductors, who participated in the strike. GMCBL officials stated that they have taken up the matter with higher authorities.

One of the protesting conductors stated that they are employed under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Ltd (HKRNL) on contract, however, have not received their salaries for December and January, making it difficult to run their households. He added that GMCBL has written a letter to HKRN requesting salary payments, but no action has been take so far.

Another said that they will not be able to complete their five years of service which will deny them benefits.

The strike led to problems on key routes such as Millennium City Center Metro Station to Maruti Kunj, the bus stand to Sohna route and Manesar to Iffco Chowk route. “We had to wait longer for buses as less vehicles were operating today,” said Manish Kumar, a commuter at Millenium City centre metro station.

Authorities said that they are working to resolve the matter. “The conductors have been appointed to GMCBL from HKRN. Some were on a strike due to non-payment of salaries and we are working to normalise the situation. The matter has been taken up with HKRN,” said, Vishwajit Choudhary, chief executive officer, GMCBL.

Amit Khatri, CEO, HKRNL and Anuradha Lamba, general manager (business development and coordination), HKRNL did not respond despite repeated messages and calls from HT.