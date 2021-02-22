Over 88% turnout recorded among health workers for Covid vaccine

The turnout for Covid-19 vaccine doses improved on Monday with at least 88.2% of the 4,001 targeted healthcare workers taking the shot at a mega vaccination drive. The sluggish pace of vaccination for front-line workers, however, continued with only 49.2% of the 1,500 getting their first jab. Officials said that they have been aiming to cover majority of health workers under second-dose drive before the third phase of vaccination begins next month.

“Considering the high turnout, the vaccination target will be increased to cover more than 5,000 healthcare workers at 66 session sites on Tuesday. The plan is to inoculate the maximum healthcare workers with second dose so that third phase of vaccination targeting people of 50 years and plus can be easily conducted,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.

Monday reported the maximum turnout of 3,531 healthcare staff coming forward to take the jab at the 59 vaccination booths set up in different hospitals. This is the highest turn out in the last one week since the second dose drive started on February 15.

Considering the fact, the vaccination drive will be conducted only three times a week – Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – the per day target is likely to be increased for both front-line and healthcare workers.

The footfall of front-line workers remained low with only 738 of the 1,500 target turning up to take the jab. Till now, almost 14,000 out of 18,000 registered staff has taken the first dose.

The lowest turnout was reported from panchayati raj institutions, where only 54 people of the 300 took the shot. Even in case revenue department, of the 100 people targeted for the day, only 24 got inoculated.

About 375 employees out of 500 from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), 116 of the 500 from the police department, and 169 National Security Guard (NSG) personnel also took their first shot.

“Inoculation of front-line workers will continue until further orders. Employees of revenue and panchayati raj institutions are extremely reluctant to take the jab. They need to be motivated,” said Yadav, adding that more than 1000 frontline workers have been targeted on Tuesday at least 14 vaccination sites. An additional 152 healthcare staff from ESIC Hospital, Manesar also took the shot on Monday.