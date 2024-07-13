Panel offers solutions for Bandhwari crisis

In an effort to address the pressing municipal solid waste disposal issues in Gurugram, a specially constituted committee has proposed several actionable solutions for the Bandhwari landfill crisis, officials said. The committee emphasised the importance of both short-term and long-term strategies to achieve significant impact, they added. MCG Commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar announced plans to establish composting plants and promote decentralized composting models, especially in areas facing space constraints. (HT PHOTO)

Officials said key measures include mandatory composting of waste by Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) as per the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016, and the establishment of composting plants in urban villages, slum areas, and old city areas by the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG).

The committee, convened by the chief secretary to the government of Haryana on July 9, gathered experts and officials to develop a comprehensive plan for the landfill crisis. In the meeting, members further discussed suggestions for the scientific and timely disposal of municipal solid waste in Gurugram to ensure effective waste management, said officials.

MCG Commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar announced plans to establish composting plants and promote decentralized composting models, especially in areas facing space constraints. “More agencies will be empaneled to manage BWGs’ waste. Agencies must have advanced composting technology and will be assessed by an expert committee. MCG will prepare a list of compliant and non-compliant RWAs and submit details to the National Green Tribunal (NGT),” he said.

Bangar further noted the need for Group Housing Societies (GHS) to utilise designated utility spaces for on-site composting of wet waste. “Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs) must ensure recyclables are sent to the recycling chain, with only inert waste transported to landfill sites. Commercial and institutional establishments falling under the category of BWGs must manage their solid waste disposal independently, in compliance with SWM Rules, 2016,” the commissioner said.

Meanwhile, MCG officials also highlighted plans to raise awareness about waste management technologies and encourage citizen involvement in waste segregation. Additionally, groundwater analysis in surrounding Bandhwari landfill site villages will be done to assess and address potential contamination.

In the meeting, the committee also recommended immediate steps for MCG to implement the suggested measures. “Each zone will prepare detailed lists of BWGs, identify space for composting plants, and facilitate loans for ragpickers to purchase e-rickshaws. Joint commissioners will oversee the implementation, ensuring coordination and submitting weekly reports. The committee also emphasised that similar measures should be undertaken by the Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) to reduce the burden on the Bandhwari landfill site,” said Bangar.

Vaishali Rana, an environmentalist and committee member, stressed the importance of decentralized composting models and the empanelment of more agencies with advanced composting technology to manage BWGs’ waste. “Efforts will also focus on raising awareness about waste management technologies and conducting groundwater analysis in the surrounding villages of the landfill site to address potential contamination,” she said.

Efforts will be made to promote decentralized waste processing units across the city. “No wet waste should reach Bandhwari landfill, and that will happen when waste is segregated at the household level. That is what my recommendations have been to the committee as well,” Rana added.