PCR van in Haryana BJP chief's convoy collides tractor in Gurugram; 3 cops injured

PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Apr 25, 2023 09:54 PM IST

After the collision, the tractor overturned and the PCR van was badly damaged and all three police personnel were injured.

Three police personnel were injured after a tractor-tanker collided with a PCR van that was part of Haryana BJP president OP Dhankar's convoy near Himgiri Chowk here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Himgiri Chowk around 10 pm on Monday.(Getty Images/iStockphoto) (Representational Image)
The incident took place near Himgiri Chowk around 10 pm on Monday.

The tractor-tanker driver allegedly came on the wrong side of the road which led to the accident, they added.

According to a complaint filed by Pradeep Kumar, who was on pilot duty with Dhankar's convoy, the incident took place near Himgiri Chowk around 10 pm on Monday.

After the collision, the tractor overturned and the PCR van was badly damaged. All three police personnel were injured, the complaint added.

Kumar said the driver of the tractor fled after the incident and the vehicle did not have a number plate.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Sector 10 A police station here on Tuesday morning under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), among others, police said.

The tractor-tanker has been impounded and a hunt is on to nab the driver, a police official said.

Tuesday, April 25, 2023
