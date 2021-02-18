Penalty collection up at Kherki Daula toll plaza, traffic woes continue
Following the implementation of the digital-only toll collection at the Kherki Daula toll plaza, the penalty collected from commuters not using FASTags has increased by four to five times on Tuesday and Wednesday, said officials.
On an average, ₹2.5 lakh was collected in penalties every day, prior to the implementation of the digital-only payments from February 16. On February 16 and 17, penalties of ₹12.5 lakh and ₹11 lakh were collected, according to an official of the Millennium City Expressway Private Limited (MCEPL), the concessionaire.
Commuters who do not have a FASTag have to pay double the toll amount for the violation.
Toll operators said that the violators were the main cause of congestion as it takes longer to collect the cash penalty. In some instances, the quality of RFID tags issued are also not up to the mark, due to which handheld readers are required to collect the toll and allow access, they said. Around 2,000 to 2,500 tags are being read by handheld machines every day.
The MCEPL official cited above said the penalty collection is expected to decrease in the next few days. “The compliance improved on Thursday and we witnessed fewer tiffs with toll collectors as compared to previous days,” the official said.
A toll collector said that on Wednesday evening they had to close a toll lane for half an hour after a vehicle owner refused to pay the penalty and wanted to pay the toll amount through cash, refusing to purchase a FASTag.
A survey conducted by MCEPL on Wednesday for one hour found that of 200 vehicles that crossed the plaza, almost half either had no tag or have minimum balance. “Of 206 vehicles that passed through a lane, 94 vehicles did not have the tag and 60 vehicles did not have minimum amount and this led to congestion,” the MCEPL official cited above said, adding that this led to congestion.
Vikas Mittal, senior manager, National Highways Authority of India, Gurugram, said that all efforts are being made to reduce congestion and improving compliance at the toll plaza. “Additional traffic marshals have been deployed on both sides to manage traffic, availability of tags has been increased. As far as quality of tags is concerned, we have already written letters to the agency concerned to take corrective action,” he said.
Meanwhile, to boost the penetration of SMARTags, the NHAI on Thursday decided to launch a Free FASTag campaign till March 1, waiving off the tag cost of ₹100 at over 770 toll plazas across the country. The authority said that the total penetration of FASTags has reached around 87%, an increase of 7% in two days, with over 100 toll plazas achieving around 90% penetration.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protesters take over railway tracks at Patli station; impact minimal, say police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Footfall remains low for first and second dose vaccinations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
U-turn ahead of Kherki Daula toll plaza compounds traffic issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Penalty collection up at Kherki Daula toll plaza, traffic woes continue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foetus recovered from drain in Sec 31 private colony
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman dies after being hit by car driven by learner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MCG, Gurujal plan pilot urban forest based on Miyawaki method
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delivery of government schemes remains poor in Gurugram district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurugram: DTCP asks revenue dept not to register properties without NoC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurugram: Notices to house owners over illegal use of property
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Constructions on Aravalli land in Raisina razed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leachate from landfill site spills outside boundary, blocks local road access
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurugram shortlisted for second round of cycling challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DTCP to take over 17 project sites after cancellation of licences
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fire department proposes tech upgrades, new stations to reduce response time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox