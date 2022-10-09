Phone snatched from woman riding pillion on scooty in DLF Phase-II

Gurugram A man allegedly snatched a woman’s mobile phone while she was crossing DLF Phase-II riding pillion on a scooty, police said on Saturday. According to cops, the suspect approached the woman on a motorcycle and fled after snatching her iPhone from her hands.

The victim, Bhawna Sharma, said that she was returning ho,e in Sushant Lok Phase-I from Ambience Mall at around 11.30pm on October 5 when the incident took place. She said that one of her friends was driving the scooty. Based on Sharma’s complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF Phase-III police station on Saturday. A police official said they are scanning footage from CCTV cameras to identify and trace the suspect.