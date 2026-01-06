Political rivalry turns violent in Faridabad village, two shot

Two men were injured after being shot during a group clash triggered by an old political rivalry at Deeg village in Faridabad late on Sunday night, police said on Monday. Three accused were arrested and raids are on for others, with counter FIRs naming over 35 people from both sides. (File photo)

Police said the injured were Jagdish Singh, also known as Jaggi Jaat, 28, who was shot three times in the chest, abdomen, and arm, and Yogender Yadav, 39, who sustained a bullet injury to one of his legs. Jagdish’s condition continues to be critical, police said.

Yogender is a notorious criminal with more than 15 cases against him and a former associate of wanted gangster Neeraj Faridpuria, police said. He is also the brother of Jai Singh Yadav, the Deeg sarpanch who was removed from his post by the Faridabad deputy commissioner on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court after being accused in several heinous criminal cases, including attempted murder.

Investigators said the incident began around 10.15pm when two men clashed in front of a liquor shop in Deeg village. Both sides called their associates, following which Jagdish and Yogender arrived at the spot with several men to support their respective sides.

Instead of the dispute subsiding, it escalated further due to an existing rivalry. Police said Jagdish had a long-standing feud with the former sarpanch for not supporting him in the 2022 panchayat election. Both sides later clashed again with rods and sticks, during which Jagdish and Yogender were shot.

A senior police official said the injured were taken to a private hospital in Sector 8, where both groups clashed again, triggering panic among patients and attendants. Heavy police deployment was made in the village and at the hospital to maintain law and order.

A senior police official said rivalry between Jai Singh Yadav and his rivals intensified after Jai was elected sarpanch. “Even after his removal, tension kept shimmering between both sides, which resulted in a clash a month back. Several persons were injured from both sides, but no police complaint was ever filed,” he said.

A Deeg resident, requesting anonymity, alleged Jagdish and his men were unarmed. “Villagers suspect that Yoginder got shot in the leg accidentally by himself or his men, causing minor injury. He and his men had opened fire on the rival group, in which Jagdish was critically injured,” he said.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said three suspects named Ankit Yadav, Mohit Yadav from one group and Laxman from the other one involved in the firing were arrested on Monday. “Raids were going on to arrest a dozen others who were on the run,” he said.

On the complaint of Jagdish’s father, Jeet Singh, an FIR for attempt to murder, armed rioting, and voluntarily causing hurt was registered against Jaibir, Yogender, and 11 others. A counter FIR was registered against 26 persons on Jaibir’s complaint at Ballabgarh Sadar police station on Monday.