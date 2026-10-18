Poor upkeep, inadequate lighting make Gurugram subways unsafe for pedestrians

For Leela Kumari, 41, a domestic help who uses the pedestrian subway near Anaj Mandi and Kisan Bhawan on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway every morning, the daily commute comes with a deadline: she must cross the subway before dusk. Poor lighting makes the subway unsafe after dark, and she avoids using it at all costs, highlighting how inadequate infrastructure can turn an everyday commute into a grave safety issue for women. A view of a neglected subway on NH-48 near Anaj Mandi, marred by poor lighting, garbage and foul smells. (HT Photo)

“This subway is not at all women-friendly. We usually try to use it in groups, as most of us do not feel safe crossing it alone,” she said.

Kumari’s experience is far from isolated. Several subways across Gurugram remain in a state of neglect, with inadequate lighting, broken steps, foul smells and garbage rendering them unsafe and unhygienic.

The poor upkeep of these public spaces not only creates an ‘eyesore’ but also raises concerns about safety, particularly for women who rely on them to cross busy roads. Some pedestrians said they preferred risking the speeding traffic above ground rather than using the neglected passages.

During a spot check on Friday, HT found that the subway near Anaj Mandi and Kisan Bhawan, meant exclusively for pedestrians, was also being used by two-wheeler riders as a short-cut to cross the expressway.

Riders were using the ramp on one side of the subway, while pedestrians had to take the stairs. Garbage was piled up inside the passage, with filth strewn across the steps and a foul stench lingering throughout. The subway also appeared to be used as a urinal, adding to the unhygienic conditions.

Nisha, 32, a regular commuter who goes by a single name, told HT that she had never seen the subway being cleaned. “I think this is one of the most widely used subways in the city, yet it remains so neglected. There is no proper lighting, even during the day,” she said.

Another commuter pointed out that the edges of several steps were broken, posing a risk to pedestrians.

“The subway is very important for pedestrians to safely cross the road, but it is equally important to ensure that these structures are properly maintained,” she said.

Pedestrians also alleged that the subway was used for alcohol consumption and substance abuse after dark, adding to their safety concerns.

HT also inspected the pedestrian subway near Iffco Chowk and found it closed, with barricades preventing commuters from accessing it. The subway, constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), was intended to provide a pedestrian crossing between MG Road and Iffco Chowk.

NHAI officials said Gurugram has four pedestrian subways.

A senior NHAI official said the Iffco Chowk subway was closed soon after it opened to the public a few years ago, following complaints about unhygienic conditions and reports of alcohol consumption and substance abuse inside the passage.

“We have closed it, and are still deliberating on what should be done next,” he said.

The official acknowledged the poor condition of pedestrian subways across Gurugram and said the subway at Kherki Daula also required repairs and maintenance.

“We are aware of the poor condition of subways across the city. The subway at Kherki Daula also requires repairs and other maintenance work. We will ensure that a permanent cleaning mechanism is put in place for all subways. The subways and foot overbridges in Gurugram were handed over to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) last month. The authority will share an estimate for the required work with us, which we will approve to facilitate repairs and maintenance,” he said.

However, GMDA spokesperson Neha Sharma disputed the claim, saying NHAI had not formally handed over the subways and foot overbridges (FOBs) to the authority.

“The subways and FOBs do not fall under our purview, as no formal handover has taken place. Therefore, we are not preparing any estimates for their repair or maintenance,” she said.

With NHAI and GMDA making contradictory claims about the handover, responsibility for maintaining the subways remains unresolved, even as pedestrians continue to contend with poorly maintained or inaccessible crossings.

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