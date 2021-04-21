Portal launched for reserving beds

The district administration on Wednesday launched a portal that allows residents to request Covid-19 hospital beds and also provide real time data on the availability of beds in hospitals. Officials said that reservations can be made only by those who have a local address, as per their Aadhaar card.

On Wednesday, the data available on the portal -- covidggn.com -- showed that there were 43 beds with oxygen support and three ICU beds were available, while no ventilator beds were free, at 10pm.

Health department officials said that they were also working on increasing the bed availability at Civil Hospital, SGT Hospital and Medeor Hospital in Manesar.

Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer of Gurugram, said that hospital beds at SGT Medical College and Civil Hospital were increased on Wednesday by around 200 and the health department and district administration were working in tandem to ensure increased availability. “Beds in the two hospitals were increased today and a portal was also launched for people to get registered for a hospital bed, which shall be allotted on the basis of requirement. The portal provides real time information on beds, ventilators, ICUs and other facilities,” said Yadav.

Yash Garg, the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, said that all efforts would be made to segregate patients through the portal and ensure that those in need of hospitalisation receive the necessary support. “We are working to increase the number of beds in hospitals and it would also be ensured that Covid safeguards are followed strictly,” he said.

The district administration on Wednesday reiterated that there would not be any lockdown in the state and warned traders and shopkeepers not to indulge in black-marketing essential items. “The shopkeepers should not try to take advantage of the situation and overcharge for essential items or any other items. There is no possibility of any lockdown in the state and people, in general, should refrain from spreading panic,” said Garg.

Garg also referred to the statement by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who stated that economic activities would not be stopped. “The district administration is ready to meet the emerging situation caused by the surge in Covid-19 cases,” said Garg, adding that the district administration had already appointed nodal officers for management of hospital beds and to work towards better facilities for Covid-19 patients.