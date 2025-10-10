Principal advisor directs inspection of STPs in residential societies between sectors 82 and 115

To ensure that development work across Gurugram is maintained through coordinated efforts between departments, principal advisor (urban development) DS Dhesi on Thursday directed officials to ensure that projects are completed on time, said officials. DS Dhesi

Chairing a high-level district coordination meeting at the Mini Secretariat, Dhesi said, “It is the collective responsibility of all departments to ensure that projects are completed on time and with high quality. Transparency, accountability, and public trust must remain at the heart of every initiative.”

Dhesi expressed concern over reports that untreated sewage from several residential societies between sectors 82 and 115 was being discharged into vacant lands and the Leg-3 drain in Badshahpur. He directed the district town planner (planning) to conduct a detailed inspection of all the sewage treatment plants (STPs) in these sectors and assess their operational status.

“The district town planner must ensure that all sewage treatment plants are functioning properly and that treated and untreated wastewater is disposed of in compliance with environmental norms,” Dhesi said.

He instructed that a comprehensive report be submitted to the pollution control board, and the societies found violating environmental laws face immediate action.

Referring to the extensive damage caused to roads and sanitation infrastructure due to above-average rainfall this year, Dhesi directed officials to repair potholes and strengthen roads within the stipulated timeframe. “The administration must ensure swift redressal of public complaints received through the Mhari Sadak portal.”

Dhesi also instructed that departments prepare a comprehensive list of road strengthening projects for the next financial year and submit detailed reports by February so that work could begin at the start of the year.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of the construction and demolition (C&D) waste management initiative. Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said Gurugram generates 4,000–5,000 tonnes of C&D waste daily, which is being systematically cleared. HSVP administrator Vaishali Singh said that over 70% of the accumulated C&D waste in Sector 29 had already been removed, while similar work near Sector 10 Auto Market would be undertaken later this month.

Meanwhile, officials said that to ease traffic congestion near Dhankot, the Public Works Department (buildings and roads) will soon begin work on the widening of the GWS bridge, with tenders expected to be floated next week.

Officials from GMDA, MCG, HSVP, and the police department informed the principal advisor that joint anti-encroachment drives conducted in recent months had successfully reclaimed over 150 acres of public land, including 60 acres along the southern peripheral road (SPR). Dhesi directed that such operations be continued with proper monitoring to prevent re-encroachments.