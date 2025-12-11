Private school in Gurugram DLF phase-III receives hoax bomb threat, students evacuated

A bomb threat suspected to be from Khalistani separatists from abroad was sent to Shri Ram Senior Secondary School in DLF phase-3 on Wednesday, said police. Gurugram police officers have dismissed the threat as a hoax after an investigation was launched. The school administration had organised transportation for students to reach their homes safely.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the school received an email claiming to be from Khalisan sympathisers threatening to blast a bomb inside the school’s premises at 12.05pm, according to officials privy to the matter.

A senior police officer at DLF Phase-III police station said bomb and dog squad teams, along with the local police, were immediately dispatched to the school after its administration reported the threat. “Upon reaching there, the school’s staff, teachers and around 2,000 students were safely evacuated before the school buildings were inspected thoroughly,” the senior officer said, requesting anonymity.

According to police, the inspection lasted for two hours and no suspected items were found inside the school premises. Preliminary investigations revealed that the school received a hoax email from a server operating from outside the country.

The email, seen by HT, showed that the sender had claimed that the Khalistani movement has found its roots in the national capital. It further warned the administration of suspected viruses breaching their system’s security.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police said that an investigation to identify the origin point of the hoax bomb threat is underway. “Through technical assistance, our cyber teams are working to trace the IP address of the sender. Strict action will be taken, including filing an FIR, once the identities of the suspects are ascertained. We are in touch with the school administration to assist them with additional security in case of any emergencies,” Turan said.

Vipin Sharma, security incharge of Shri Ram School in DLF Phase-III said the school operation will remain unaffected on Wednesday. “Police have assured us of support. Our representatives are in constant touch with the local police unit for preventive action, including by cooperating during the investigations,” Sharma said.