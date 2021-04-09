Night curfew: Private vehicles from Delhi banned from entering Gurugram post 10pm

Entry of all private vehicles in Haryana’s Gurugram from the Delhi border has been banned after 10pm till April 30 in view of the night curfew in the national capital to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The Gurugram Traffic Police posted a traffic advisory on its official Twitter account and urged citizens not to travel during the night.

A night curfew in Delhi was imposed by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government from Tuesday till April 30 to curb the worsening coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis in and around the National Capital Region (NCR). On Thursday, similar night curfews were also implemented at Noida in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, as well as in the state's Ghaziabad district, both adjoining Delhi. In the seven-hour window between 10pm to 5am, only essential services and movement of emergency personnel shall be allowed.

In view of this night curfew in Delhi, the Gurugram Traffic Police, in its advisory issued on Thursday, informed that an additional police force has been deployed at the Gurugram-Delhi border. Authorities will ensure that the movement of vehicles is only restricted to those allowed to operate during the night curfew, as per instructions issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Those found violating the night curfew timings shall be dealt with strictly, the advisory mentioned.

The Gurugram Police will keep a strict vigil on the movement of all vehicles entering Gurugram from Delhi through the border and will ensure adherence to the appropriate protocols. The advisory urged citizens to keep track of the stipulated night curfew timings and ideally avoid arrival into the city after 10pm when it will come into effect.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 infections in Gurugram continued to spike on Thursday, with the district reporting 741 new infections, marking the second consecutive day when the daily spike this year reached its highest. On Wednesday, Gurugram recorded 611 new infections, The positivity rate -- the proportion of samples testing positive from the total tested -- in the district is currently at 7.8%, as per the health department data.



