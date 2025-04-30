Pvt school in Bhondsi shut over lack of recognition, 158 others face same action

The district education department on Monday shut down a private school in Bhondsi for operating without official recognition amid an ongoing crackdown on unauthorised private schools across the district. The staff failed to provide registration or affiliation papers, officials said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The action follows directives from the Directorate of Education, which prompted fresh inspections across Gurugram. Officials said Agrni School was among 159 unrecognised institutions identified in the district. Closure notices have now been issued to all of them, officials said.

“We found that the school in Bhondsi, identified as ‘Agrni School’, was functioning without recognition and had even admitted students for the new academic session,” said Indu Boken, district education officer. “A team led by a government school principal conducted the inspection, and the school failed to produce any valid documents,” Boken added.

When the inspection team visited the school, classes were underway with students from multiple grades present. However, staff failed to provide registration or affiliation papers, officials said. A written statement acknowledging the lack of recognition was taken from the school authorities before immediate shutdown orders were issued, they added.

HT’s multiple attempts to reach out to Agrni School for a comment on the allegations did not elicit any response.

According to block education officer Randhir Singh, “We have identified 159 private schools operating without recognition. Notices have been served to all of them, and if they fail to comply, legal action will be initiated.”

Special inspection teams led by government school principals and supported by four teachers each are verifying school credentials across Gurugram. Last week, unrecognised schools in Sector 73 and Sohna were also shut.

“Many of these schools lack basic infrastructure and trained teachers and do not follow RTE Act norms. Yet they continue to charge fees,” said Anil Choudhary, superintendent, education department. He urged parents to cross-check school credentials at the block education office and assured them that students from closed schools would be accommodated in recognised institutions.